‘Dirt file’ claim behind R25m settlement

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Temi Construction owner Silindokuhle Majozi has approached the high court in Johannesburg, seeking to overturn and set aside the payout his company made to former CEO, Advocate Nasreen Ismail Pitamber.

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Allegations of a daring criminal extortion scheme involving a so-called “dirt file” have surfaced in a R25m termination-of-employment settlement reached three years ago between a Gauteng construction firm and its CEO.

Temi Construction owner Silindokuhle Majozi has approached the high court in Johannesburg, seeking to overturn and set aside the payout his company made to former CEO, Advocate Nasreen Ismail Pitamber.

“The settlement agreement was not a product of commercial negotiation, but of absolute capitulation under severe duress, extortion and an engineered atmosphere of fear,” Majozi says in his application filed in the court in April.

“I was isolated in a boardroom, cut off from my company’s standard protocols, and presented with a massive financial demand calculated purely on what was termed ‘assumed knowledge’ of my personal and corporate banking balances,” he says.

Pitamber, who unsuccessfully sought to have a freelance journalist gagged from publishing details of the dispute last month, did not respond to a media enquiry sent by the Sunday Times five weeks ago.

Instead, her attorney, Shahied Dollie, wrote to the newspaper two weeks ago demanding, under threat of legal action, that reporting on the matter be withheld until the court process is concluded.

“Given the serious nature of the allegations, and also the fact that the allegations form the subject matter of various judicial proceedings, it would be improper for our clients to ventilate such disputes in public and by affording you an opportunity of interviewing them,” Dollie said.

“Our clients deny that they have acted improperly, as alleged … The publication of the matters which you seek to report on would have the consequence of tarnishing our clients’ names and reputations,” he added.

Dollie also confirmed that his client intended to oppose Majozi’s application, with an answering affidavit to be filed by June 1.

Besides the civil claim, Majozi has also reported the matter to the police, where it is now under investigation.

Temi Construction is a 100% black-owned construction company founded by the late Bongi Majozi 25 years ago. It holds a grade 9 Construction Industry Development Board (CIBD) rating for building, and a grade 8 rating for civil works.

In his papers, Majozi states that the company is active in infrastructure development in Gauteng and other provinces, and typically competes for public-sector tenders for projects including schools, hospitals and housing developments.

He says his decision to agree to the R25m settlement stemmed from what he describes as an “intense, orchestrated entrapment” during a mediation assembly on April 18 2023, intended to resolve the fallout from the termination of Pitamber’s employment.

Upon entering the boardroom that morning, he says he was confronted with an “aggressive, overwhelming demand” for an immediate payment of R62m. He alleges he was forced to verify his lack of liquidity with his financial adviser in other parties presence.

In his founding affidavit, Majozi further states that he was uniquely susceptible to extortion because, as a director, he had personally secured more than R183m in performance guarantees through his own assets and family trusts.

His financial adviser states in a supporting affidavit that Majozi was under “substantial financial risk”, and that any triggering of the guarantees — which Pitamber allegedly threatened — would have been “catastrophic”.

“Fearing the immediate, manufactured collapse of my enterprise and the safety of my family, I was forced to capitulate to these demands against my will,” Majozi says.

He further alleges sustained psychological pressure, including claims that Pitamber had compiled a file of “intellectual property” which would only be returned upon payment of the full R25m.

A clause in the settlement agreement, signed by both parties and filed as an annexure, states: “The employee shall not be entitled to retain copies of the file or use any information in that file against the employer/Mr Majozi pursuant to signature of this agreement and on condition that the aforesaid amounts are paid in full.”

Majozi says that after completing payment over a five-month period in 2023, he received the file — which had been stored in a secure facility — in October 2023.

He claims that upon opening it, he found no commercial data or corporate non-disclosure terms.

“Instead, it held a surveillance photograph of my wife and children, with the capital letters ‘RIP’ scrawled heavily across their faces. The message was clear: sign, pay, and stay silent, or your family pays the ultimate price,” he said in a sworn statement to police.

The allegations have left labour law expert Danie Pretorius taken aback. A director at Fluxmans Attorneys and a former acting judge in the labour court, Pretorius described the payment as “extraordinary” in a legal opinion appended to Majozi’s application.

“On the facts provided to me, if asked what would have been an appropriate amount for a golden handshake, I would have advised that six months would be appropriate, especially given that Adv Nazreen earned a substantial salary of R430,000 a month,” he said.

“It’s unclear why an ex gratia payment would be payable in circumstances where, on the facts contained in Mr Majozi’s affidavit, Adv Nazreen had tendered her resignation,” he added.

According to the settlement agreement, also appended to the application, the R25m payment comprised several components, including compensation for unfair dismissal, damages, an ex gratia payment and settlement of other alleged debts. However, the agreement does not provide a breakdown of the amounts allocated to each component.