Fire and floods turn community halls into homes for thousands

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Rihana Malgas and her 71-year-old mother Fytjie Bostander lost all their belongings during the recent floods in Breede Valle and now stay at the Multipurpose Centre.

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For days, the cries of hungry babies and the persistent coughing of the elderly have echoed through the overcrowded Unobuntu multipurpose centre, a Western Cape government facility in Zwelethemba, Worcester.

Mattresses and blankets are stacked neatly in corners, children weave between families sleeping side by side, and privacy has all but disappeared as disaster victims wait, sometimes for months, for government assistance.

Fire and floods have displaced thousands of Western Cape residents this year — at the moment, more than 7,400 are living in community halls and other facilities.

Four months ago, a devastating fire ripped through the Imizamo Yethu informal settlement in Hout Bay, leaving about 200 people homeless.

Now, many more have been displaced following widespread flooding across the province earlier this month in which at least 10 people died and 21,000 homes were damaged.

For the past two weeks, Rihana Malgas, 37, has been living with her 71-year-old mother, Fytjie Bostander, and two children at the multipurpose centre, their new home after floods destroyed their shack. They share the hall with about 20 other families, most of whose homes were destroyed or made unliveable.

“We feel safe here, and we are being taken care of by the Breede Valley municipality and NGOs,” said Malgas.

She said they receive three meals a day, water, clothes, warm blankets and mattresses.

Victims of the floods housed in community halls complain about privacy (Rihana Malgas)

Nevertheless, being cooped up with so many people is a challenge. “The main problem is that there is no privacy, and people can be noisy at night.”

Malgas said she could not rebuild a shack in the previous location because it was a wetland. “I just hope we can find a cheap place to rent. The municipality promised to provide us with building material, but we cannot rebuild where we used to stay.”

A few metres away in the hall is the family of Siphosethu Tshololo, 31, who struggles to walk after an operation on her leg. She, her husband, sister and two children lost everything in the floods.

“Sharing a space with multiple families is not ideal, but at least we are safe here. At the moment, I do not really have a choice but to stay here for as long as we are allowed while we wait for assistance,” she said.

Sharing a space with multiple families is not ideal, but at least we are safe here. At the moment, I do not really have a choice — Siphosethu Tshololo

The scenes in Zwelethemba mirror the plight of hundreds of displaced families across the province.

Nomziyanda Mhlahlo, 32, was temporarily accommodated at the Yellow Hall community centre in Imizamo Yethu after the fire in the informal settlement in February.

“Life was not easy, but we had to persevere. There were about 20 families staying there, and we each contributed R10 for electricity. At first, we received food support from Sassa [South African Social Security Agency], but as time went on, that stopped.”

Mhlahlo and other residents were ejected from the hall shortly before the Easter weekend as it was needed for community activities. “At the moment I stay with relatives, and I still hope to have my own place one day,” she said.

The Western Cape government declared a provincial disaster following the severe storms between May 10 and 14. Premier Alan Winde said there was an urgent need for funding to reach affected communities quickly.

“These kinds of disasters are becoming more frequent and more destructive. We need a new approach from the national government that prioritises proactive budgeting and future-proofing of public infrastructure,” he said.

Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, said co-ordination between government departments, municipalities, humanitarian organisations and other stakeholders was continuing to ensure relief and recovery support.

He said the number of people requiring temporary shelter fluctuated. Current figures for the number of people needing shelter, broken down by district municipality, are about 200 in the Central Karoo, 757 in the Garden Route, 425 in the Overberg, 2,200 in the Cape Winelands and 3,882 in the West Coast.

Relief items distributed by the Western Cape department of social development and Sassa include more than 20,900 cooked meals, 1,310 food parcels, 3,573 blankets, 1,677 hygiene packs, 154 mattresses, bottled water and baby packs.

Thaw said victims generally remain in community halls until floodwaters subside, which was usually within two or three days. But there was no fixed timeframe for how long displaced residents could remain in emergency shelters.

He said one of the biggest obstacles delaying permanent or temporary housing solutions was the lack of resources available to municipalities.