Hurricanes lock up top spot as Super Rugby playoff picture clears

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Asafo Aumua of the Hurricanes celebrates the win after their Super Rugby Aotearoa match against the Blues at Sky Stadium in New Zealand in July

By Nick Mulvenney

The Wellington Hurricanes locked up top spot in the Super Rugby Pacific standings and number one seeding for the playoffs with a 45-28 victory over the Otago Highlanders in the penultimate round of the regular season on Saturday.

Clark Laidlaw’s potent attack took their try tally to 84 in 13 matches this year even without rested winger Fehi Fineanganofo, who tied the Super Rugby single-season scoring record with his 16th five-pointer last week.

Winger Kini Naholo grabbed a brace and fullback Josh Moorby his 13th try of the campaign, with flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi, flyhalf Ruben Love, number eight Brayden Iose and scrumhalf Ereatara Enari all also crossing.

The Highlanders battled hard to keep alive their season but a red card shown to prop Daniel Lienert-Brown in the first half damaged their cause and they fell to an 11th straight loss to the Hurricanes.

“Proud of the effort, proud of the boys to get the win tonight, getting the result we wanted,” said Hurricanes skipper Asafo Aumua.

“I actually really enjoy the way we’re playing the game, and just hope we can go all the way.”

The Hurricanes, Waikato Chiefs, Auckland Blues, Canterbury Crusaders, ACT Brumbies and Queensland Reds are all now assured of top-six finishes to occupy the playoff spots.

Skipper David Havili was the matchwinner in a thrilling seesaw clash in Christchurch on Friday that saw the reigning champion Crusaders pinch a late 36-32 win over the Chiefs in a repeat of last year’s final.

The lead changed hands throughout the second half before Havili’s booming 50-22 from deep in his own half gave the Crusaders an attacking platform six minutes from time and the 31-year-old dived over for the decisive try.

The fifth-placed Brumbies locked up their playoff spot with a 21-14 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Friday.

The Brumbies pack dominated early on and tries from hooker Billy Pollard and lock Cadeyrn Neville established a 14-0 halftime lead before veteran prop Alan Alaalatoa extended that advantage 12 minutes into the second half.

The Waratahs reduced the deficit to seven points when fullback Max Jorgensen burst down the left wing to follow up prop Isaac Kailea’s 62nd-minute try, but the home side were unable to get over the line again.

The Queensland Reds needed a 78th-minute try from fullback Jock Campbell to survive a big scare at Auckland’s North Harbour Stadium in what is likely to be the last ever home game for the troubled Moana Pasifika side.

The 33-31 victory on Saturday secured the Reds the sixth and final playoff spot ahead of the Waratahs, who have now failed to secure post-season play for four straight years.

The Western Force needed to win their final two games with bonus points to retain a chance of catching the Reds but fell short against the Fijian Drua on Saturday, managing only a narrow 19-15 victory in Perth.

Reuters