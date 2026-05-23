Suspected and confirmed measles deaths top 500 in Bangladesh

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The World Health Organisation said declining routine immunisation coverage had increased the risk of a large-scale outbreak. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

By Ruma Paul

At least 86 children have died from confirmed measles infections in Bangladesh this year, and another 426 with symptoms consistent with the disease, health officials said on Saturday, as the country battles one of its worst outbreaks in decades.

Cases have spread rapidly in recent months, overwhelming hospitals and placing severe strain on already fragile healthcare services, particularly in rural districts and densely populated low-income urban areas.

Health authorities have identified 62,507 suspected measles cases nationwide as well as 8,494 laboratory-confirmed infections between March 15 and May 23, data from the Directorate General of Health Services showed.

Children under five are most vulnerable to severe infection and death, particularly those who have not been vaccinated or have only been partially immunised, health officials have said.

The World Health Organisation said last month declining routine immunisation coverage had increased the risk of a large-scale outbreak.

Since then, the government has expanded emergency measles-rubella vaccination campaigns targeting young children.

The government says it has also deployed rapid response teams, strengthened disease surveillance and increased the distribution of vitamin A to reduce complications.

Measles is one of the world’s most contagious diseases but can largely be prevented through two doses of vaccine.

Reuters