US adds Atlanta area airport for Ebola screening, CDC says

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The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had expanded its enhanced Ebola screening to include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Picture: REUTERS/TAMI CHAPPELL

By Lucia Mutikani

Americans coming back from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda or South Sudan now have a second entry point for returning to the US, with the CDC on Saturday expanding its enhanced Ebola screening to include Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson has previously been used to screen passengers and has established operational procedures in place, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Washington’s Dulles International Airport was designated this week to screen returning citizens for the Ebola virus.

Enhanced public health entry screening is one component of CDC’s Ebola approach, which also includes overseas exit screening, airline illness reporting, and post-arrival public health monitoring.

The World Health Organisation says 82 cases have been confirmed so far in the DRC, ​with seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths ​and almost 750 suspected cases linked to the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration banned non-citizens who had travelled to the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in recent weeks from ​entering the US.

Reuters