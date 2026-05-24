Can the government guarantee the safety of immigrants at an Africa Day event in the North West on Monday?
African ambassadors do not believe they can, which is why they plan to boycott South Africa’s main Africa Day event.
André Nzapayeke, ambassador of the Central African Republic and dean of the African ambassadorial corps, told Sunday Times the decision to stay away from the event at a stadium in Moruleng was prompted by fears for the safety of nonlocals.
Ironically, the keynote speaker will be PA leader Gayton McKenzie, in his capacity as sport, arts, and culture minister, who often makes statements about illegal immigrants.
“There will be thousands of people attending, and we cannot give these people assurance they will be secured. We will be putting all the people at risk,” Nzapayeke said.
“It was a collective decision. It didn’t seem reasonable to put people attending at risk.”
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