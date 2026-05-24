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Ambassadors from African states will boycott the official Africa Day event in South Africa over concerns about the safety of their citizens. File photo:

Can the government guarantee the safety of immigrants at an Africa Day event in the North West on Monday?

African ambassadors do not believe they can, which is why they plan to boycott South Africa’s main Africa Day event.

André Nza­payeke, ambas­sador of the Cent­ral African Repub­lic and dean of the African ambas­sad­orial corps, told Sunday Times the decision to stay away from the event at a sta­dium in Mor­uleng was promp­ted by fears for the safety of non­loc­als.

Iron­ic­ally, the key­note speaker will be PA leader Gayton McK­en­zie, in his capa­city as sport, arts, and cul­ture min­is­ter, who often makes state­ments about illegal immigrants.

“There will be thou­sands of people attending, and we can­not give these people assur­ance they will be secured. We will be put­ting all the people at risk,” Nza­payeke said.

“It was a col­lect­ive decision. It didn’t seem reas­on­able to put people attend­ing at risk.”

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