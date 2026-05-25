Greek swimmer cashes in with ‘world record’ at Enhanced Games

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The time in the final event of the Enhanced programme will not make official record books because competitors’ results are considered illegal by global sporting authorities.

Greek swimmer Kristian Gkolomeev earned a $1m (R16.3m) bonus for beating a world record while sprinter Fred Kerley won a weak 100m as the drug-friendly Enhanced Games made a hyperbolic debut at a casino car park in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Gkolomeev, who failed to make the podium in four Olympics, posted a time of 20.81 seconds in the 50m freestyle, 0.07 seconds faster than the official world record held by Australia’s Cameron McEvoy.

The time in the final event of the Enhanced programme will not make official record books because competitors’ results are considered illegal by global sporting authorities.

The Enhanced Games endorses athletes who use substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada), while the swimmers are also allowed to wear polyurethane “super-suits” banned in 2010.

That did not stop organisers from hailing Gkolomeev’s “world record” swim.

The Greek also earned a $1m “world record” bonus last year for a swim of 20.89 seconds in a super-suit, organisers said at the time.

Gkolomeev heaved his young son in the air and caught him as he celebrated with his family by the Las Vegas pool, having also banked $250,000 (R$m) for winning the race.

LIFE-CHANGING MONEY

“Great race. I had a lot of fun. This is amazing,” said the Bulgaria-born 32-year-old.

“I had a mistake on the break-out and I got a bit nervous, but then the rest of the swimming was good, so I got it.

“I’m going to say it’s not bad at all,” he said of the prize money.

“This is going to change my life to the good, for sure.

“It’s a big help for me and my family. I’m going to continue next year. Maybe I’ll break it again.”

Global swimming body World Aquatics has condemned the Enhanced Games as a “circus built on short-cuts”.

McEvoy, who set his world record at a competition in China in March, did not receive a financial reward. World Aquatics only pays bonuses for records set in competitions they organise.

“It’s crazy to think to get a world record without a suit, and without any performance-enhancing drugs, as a clean athlete, the bonus is zero dollars,” McEvoy said in March.

On the Enhanced track, American former world champion Kerley won the 100m in 9.97 seconds, well short of his personal best of 9.76.

Kerley is banned from World Athletics competition for two years for failing drug testing protocols, but said before the Enhanced Games he was racing clean and primed to take down Usain Bolt’s 9.58 world record.

Instead, he complained bitterly about his rivals after many false starts held up the sprint.

“You saw that, a lot of false starts, a lot of jumping. A lot of people don’t want to run the heats and everything. They’ve got to do better than that,” said Kerley, who also earned $250,000 for winning.

With only Kerley breaking 10 seconds in the final, athletics fans mocked the result on social media.

Wada and other sporting authorities staunchly oppose the Enhanced Games, warning athletes risk competition bans and their health.

Its organisers said banning performance-enhancing drugs does not protect athletes and stifles their performance.

There were no tickets sold but about 2,000 spectators, made up largely of family and friends of the participants, watched in stifling heat together with about 300 social media influencers, local media reported.

Reuters