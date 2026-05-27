Starr Healer joins forces with Nomfundo Moh for single ‘Hamba Nami’

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Award-winning singer Starr Healer has joined forces with singer Nomfundo Moh to release a brand-new single, Hamba Nami.

The single, which will be released on Friday, is a tender Afro-soul ballad that explores the quiet power of choosing someone every day, not only in grand gestures but in presence, patience, and promise.

“Hamba Nami is about that kind of love that feels like home. It’s not rushed or loud. It’s the voice that says, ‘I don’t need a perfect road — I just need you next to me.’ I wrote it thinking about how real love shows up when you’re tired, when you’re healing, when you’re growing. It’s an invitation to walk together through whatever comes,” Starr said.

“My earlier music focused a lot on personal struggle and healing alone. Hamba Nami is the first single where I say, ‘Healing can happen with someone.’ It’s softer, but not weak. It’s the most honest love song I’ve written.”

Having gone viral for her cover of Nomfundo Moh’s hit song Phakade Lami, Starr said collaborating with her was a no-brainer, but as they worked on the song together, they formed a bond beyond the studio.

“I’ve always admired Nomfundo’s ability to make every lyric feel like a prayer. When the song was ready, I knew her voice would bring a gentle strength to it. We met in the studio, and within an hour, the song’s structure changed for the better. She didn’t just feature; she co-created,” Starr said.

“Starr sent me the track and said, ‘This is for the lovers who don’t shout their love — they live it.’ That line stayed with me. I said yes immediately. We worked on vocal arrangements together and it never felt like work,” Nomfundo added.

“For me, Hamba Nami speaks to commitment. It’s the conversation between two people who’ve decided that love is not a feeling that comes and goes — it’s a choice. When Starr played me the demo, I immediately felt that warmth. My verse and the harmonies came from that same place: ‘I see you, I choose you, now walk with me.”

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