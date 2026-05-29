WATCH LIVE | Minister Manamela briefs parliament on decision to place NSFAS under administration

Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela is appearing before parliament on Friday to outline the reasons the National Student Financial Aid Scheme was placed under administration.
TimesLIVE
Higher education and training minister Buti Manamela is appearing before parliament on Friday to outline the reasons the National Student Financial Aid Scheme was placed under administration.
TimesLIVE
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