First Windows PC powered by Nvidia chips to debut next week, Axios reports

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

AI chip firm Nvidia and Microsoft are expected next week to debut the first Windows PCs that use Nvidia’s chips as the main processor. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

By Shubham Kalia and Abu Sultan

AI chip firm Nvidia and Microsoft are expected next week to debut the first Windows PCs that use Nvidia’s chips as the main processor, Axios reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Nvidia-powered computers are expected both from Microsoft’s Surface brand as well as other computer makers including Dell.

Microsoft’s efforts to shift to more battery-life-friendly chips have yet to drive a significant sales boom. Its primary rival Apple, which uses its own chips, unveiled updated MacBooks featuring its latest M5-series chips in March.

Microsoft and Nvidia will unveil the new PCs at the Computex trade show in Taiwan and Microsoft’s Build developer conference in San Francisco, the report said.

Microsoft and Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment.

The official X accounts of Windows, Nvidia and chip design firm Arm all teased an upcoming announcement on Friday, announcing “A new era of PC”, along with what appeared to be coordinates in Taiwan’s capital Taipei.

Reuters first reported in 2023 Nvidia’s plans to design CPUs that would run Microsoft’s Windows OS and use technology from Arm.

Qualcomm currently makes Arm-based CPUs for Windows laptops, while Intel and AMD remain the dominant suppliers of CPUs for Windows laptops.

Microsoft is also expected to debut software aimed at enabling AI agents to perform tasks locally on Windows computers, according to the Axios report.

Reuters