The brutal price tag for Bafana World Cup fever

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Lyle Foster of Bafana Bafana is challenged by Nicaragua players during their friendly match at Orlando Amstel Stadium in Soweto. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

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South African soccer fans caught up in the Fifa World Cup frenzy will have to dig deep into their pockets if they want to watch Bafana Bafana’s opening match in person.

A package deal plus economy class return flights to the game will set fans back at least R163,000.

Bafana Bafana is set to play tournament co-hosts Mexico in the highly anticipated opening game on Thursday June 11. Kick-off is at 9pm South African time and 1pm local time at the Mexico City Stadium in front of 88,000 fans.

Travel consultant Rachael Penaluna, MD of Sure Maritime Travel, said enquiries had been slow, but that this was not surprising.

“I think the pricing and the venues have put fans off,” she said. “Spread over three countries, visa requirements and logistics are a nightmare,” she said, adding that a package deal was undoubtedly the best way to go.

“Hotels, transport and stadium tickets will be booked out by now, and trying to do that in separate bookings would be extremely expensive. Fraud is also a big factor in these events, along with dodgy accommodation, so booking through a reputable supplier is advisable.”

Penaluna said sports travel agent Edusport was offering World Cup packages starting from R126,000, which included three nights’ accommodation at a three-star hotel, an official category 3/4 match ticket, breakfast, return stadium transfers at set times, and travel insurance. Flights are not included.

Fraud is also a big factor in these events, along with dodgy accommodation, so booking through a reputable supplier is advisable — Rachael Penaluna, MD of Sure Maritime Travel

“An economy class ticket from Johannesburg to Mexico City on KLM via Amsterdam will cost R37,275,” she said.

Opening match ticket prices range from $60 (about R1,000) at the absolute lowest end to $2,985 (about R49,000) for official face-value tickets on the Fifa World Cup ticketing portal.

The curtain-raiser game is historic, as it is an exact calendar repeat of the famous 2010 Fifa World Cup opener that took place on June 11 2010, when Bafana Bafana drew 1-1 against Mexico at Soccer City in Johannesburg. This means ticket prices are significantly more than regular group-stage fixtures.

The official Fifa resale platform is currently listing the cheapest available “nosebleed” (high upper tier) seats for between R30,000 and R44,000, and the ultra-premium hospitality options are going for up to R1.3m.