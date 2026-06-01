Epson deepens its commitment to SA with new tech launches and market expansion

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Epson has reinforced its long-term commitment to SA with the launch of its latest projection and printing technologies, positioning the country as a key growth market within the company’s Middle East and Africa strategy.

The Japanese technology leader has introduced its new Lifestudio smart home projectors alongside its EcoTank Home and Business printer range, addressing growing demand for immersive entertainment, creative expression and more efficient, sustainable productivity solutions.

Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson META-CW Asia and chairman of the company’s Middle East and North Africa regional headquarters. (Epson)

SA sits at the heart of Epson’s regional growth strategy, both as a priority market and as a key operational base, explains Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, and Central and West Asia (META-CW Asia), and chairman of the company’s Middle East and North Africa regional headquarters.

“SA is a strategically important market for Epson. It has strong fundamentals across education, business and consumer technology, and plays a vital role in supporting our wider regional operations,” says Colquhoun.

“Our continued expansion and the launch of new technologies demonstrate our long-term confidence in the market.”

Epson’s Johannesburg office serves as a regional hub for META-CW Asia, housing core capabilities across supply chain, finance and marketing. As demand accelerates for advanced imaging, printing and visual display solutions, the company plans to further expand its local presence and capabilities.

Africa as a whole represents a significant growth opportunity for Epson, with SA playing a central role in driving this momentum.

In 2025, the company strengthened its footprint through a series of strategic initiatives, including the opening of newly renovated offices in Johannesburg and Cape Town, the launch of the Epson Innovation Centre in Johannesburg, and continued expansion of its local team.

Epson EcoTank printers offer a cost-effective printing solution for homes and businesses, combining efficiency with long-lasting ink supply. (Epson)

While Epson holds a leading position globally in projection and printing, the company continues to invest heavily in innovation across both visual display and printing technologies.

In printing, Epson’s EcoTank Home and Business range continues to gain strong momentum among households, entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses seeking reliable, energy-efficient solutions with lower running costs.

As the world’s number one ink tank printer brand, with global sales surpassing 100-million units as of October 2024, EcoTank reflects Epson’s leadership in practical, user-focused innovation.

Powered by Epson’s Heat-Free printing technology and a refillable ink tank system, EcoTank is designed to transform the traditional printing model.

Unlike cartridge-based printers, EcoTank includes up to three years’ worth of ink in the box, significantly lowering ongoing costs and reducing the need for frequent replacements.

EcoTank was developed through practical innovation. It offers long-term value and resilience, qualities that strongly resonate with South African businesses and consumers alike — Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson META-CW Asia

“EcoTank was developed through practical innovation,” says Colquhoun. “It offers long-term value and resilience, qualities that strongly resonate with South African businesses and consumers alike.”

In addition to advancing productivity, Epson addresses evolving lifestyle trends with the introduction of its Lifestudio home projector series to the SA market. Designed for modern living, the range delivers premium big-screen visuals, immersive sound and instant access to content, with minimal setup required.

The new Lifestudio projectors feature 4K PRO-UHD image quality, integrated Bose sound, Google TV, and flagship ultra-short-throw models, enabling users to create cinematic experiences in almost any space, from living rooms and bedrooms to outdoor settings.

“The Lifestudio range reflects how people consume content today. It’s immediate, flexible and immersive,” says Colquhoun.

“With intelligent setup, powerful built-in sound and access to streaming platforms, users can transform their space instantly. It removes the traditional barriers to big-screen entertainment.”

Suat Özsoy, regional vice president of commercial operations at Epson META-CW Asia, at the South African launch of the company’s EcoTank printer and Lifestudio projector ranges. (Epson)

Beyond consumer and home entertainment, Epson continues to see strong demand for projection technology across education, corporate, healthcare and signage environments.

The company’s laser projection solutions support collaboration, learning and visual communication at scale, aligning with broader trends around hybrid working and shared digital experiences.

“Sustained growth comes from listening to our customers and investing ahead of their needs,” says Colquhoun. “We aim to strengthen our leadership position in South Africa year on year by continuously launching new technologies and expanding our local capabilities.”

This article was sponsored by Epson.