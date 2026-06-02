Mozambique says five citizens killed in SA xenophobic attacks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mozambique said five of its citizens died in anti-immigration violence in Mossel Bay over the weekend in the latest flare-up of xenophobic attacks.

Western Cape police said on Tuesday that the bodies of two Mozambican men were found on Saturday morning with assault injuries, and that a South African teenager was also found dead with stab wounds in a separate incident on Sunday.

There is fear that xenophobic attacks are on the rise in South Africa ahead of the November local government elections.

Police did not apportion blame for the violence in Mossel Bay but said it started on Friday when about 55 shacks were set on fire in an informal settlement.

Read: Malema says Ghana acted too quickly in evacuating citizens from SA

“Police deployments remain on high alert in the area in efforts to restore calm and order,” the police statement said, adding that no arrests had yet been made for the murders.

In a statement late on Monday, Mozambique said five nationals died “as a direct result of xenophobic attacks” along with another two in a road accident while travelling back to their home country.

Anti-immigrant groups have set a deadline of June 30 for all foreigners in South Africa illegally to leave, spreading fear among immigrant communities.

Ghana repatriated hundreds of citizens last week.

Mozambique said 300 Mozambicans had returned home by their own means on Saturday and that an additional 500 would be repatriated from Monday.

“Given the volatility ... a worsening of the current situation is expected,” Mozambique’s government said.

South Africa has the biggest economy on the continent and is a destination for people from neighbouring countries seeking work. It also hosts refugees and asylum seekers fleeing conflict in countries like the Democratic Republic of Congo

“We must never give in to violence, xenophobia or vigilantism,” President Cyril Ramaphosa told parliament on Tuesday, while also emphasising that the government was cracking down on illegal immigration.