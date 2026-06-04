XM South Africa awarded ‘Most Trusted Broker’ at Finance Magnates Africa Summit

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The XM South Africa team, from left: Andile Sixaba, business development officer: Client Relations, Ioannis Lalos, business development officer: Partner Relations, Martin Ioannou, Country business development officer, and Graham Mc Lennan, business development officer: Partner Relations.

XM South Africa was named “Most Trusted Broker” at the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellence Awards during the 2026 Finance Magnates Africa Summit in Cape Town.

As one of the continent’s leading financial events, the summit brought together brokers, fintech innovators, and trading professionals to explore emerging market trends and drive growth across the region.

In an industry where trust and consistency remain essential, this award reflects XM’s continued focus on delivering a seamless trading experience to over 20-million clients worldwide.

It also highlights the growing emphasis traders place on regulation and transparency when choosing a broker, underscoring XM’s commitment to client protection.

Global presence, locally anchored

While XM operates on a global scale, its presence in South Africa is deeply rooted in local understanding. Through a dedicated on-the-ground team, XM continues to set new standards by combining trader education with continuous innovation within the industry.

A key example of this is XM’s demo trading competitions, which turn simulated trading into a practical learning environment. These competitions help traders at all levels develop their skills and apply their knowledge in a safe, controlled setting.

XM is more than a broker; it’s a full ecosystem for trader empowerment — Martin Ioannou, Country business development officer for XM South Africa

This approach is further supported through free educational resources, including in-person seminars, expert-led webinars, tutorials, and daily live education. The goal is not only to make trading more accessible, but to equip traders with the tools and confidence needed to make smarter decisions in increasingly dynamic markets.

“In today’s fast-moving financial markets, XM is more than a broker; it’s a full ecosystem for trader empowerment. Education is central, not an add-on, helping South African traders progress from novice to professional,” says Martin Ioannou, Country business development officer for XM South Africa.

XM at a glance

XM is a multi-regulated broker with over 15 years of expertise, serving traders across 190 countries. Clients gain access to over 1,400 instruments at their fingertips — including forex, commodities, indices, stocks, and more.

Having executed over 13.5-billion trades with zero requotes or rejections, XM provides reliable trading conditions that help clients navigate the markets more effectively.

Beyond its core services, XM offers alternative ways to get more from every trade, rewarding clients throughout their journey with year-round bonuses and promotions.

That value is extended through products such as the XM Traders Club loyalty programme and its Refer-a-Friend initiative.

This long-term commitment to supporting clients at every level continues to define XM and reinforce its standing as a trusted global broker.

Click here to learn more about XM.

This article was sponsored by XM South Africa.

The XM Group operates globally under various entities. XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s FSCA as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

The products, services and features mentioned here vary between entities. Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. For more information, visit the XM website.

Using XM’s products and services involves significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. Terms and conditions apply.