JOB AD | Compensation Fund Risk Management Committee chair

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The chair of the Compensation Fund’s Risk Management Committee must have strong leadership, governance and oversight skills.

The Compensation Fund of the department of employment & labour is looking for a qualified candidate to fill the following position.

It is the department’s intention to promote equity (race, gender and disability) through the filling of this post with a candidate whose transfer, appointment or promotion will promote representivity in line with the numeric targets as contained in its Employment Equity Plan. Coloured, Indian and white people and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Risk Management Committee chairperson

Reference number: HR 5/1/2/3/01

Term of office: Three-year fixed-term contract

Centre: Compensation Fund, Pretoria

Salary: Members of the Compensation Fund’s Risk Management Committee are remunerated according to rates approved by the department of employment & labour.

Requirements:

Undergraduate qualification (NQF Level 6) in accounting, risk management or auditing, with post-graduate qualifications or certification in similar fields, such as CRMA, CIA, CA(SA) or CISA.

Affiliation to a professionally recognised body such as IRMSA, IIA, ISACA, SAICA or any risk management-, internal audit- or accounting-related professional affiliation.

Ten or more years of leadership and experience in serving as the chairperson of the risk/audit committees of large public or private sector institutions.

Knowledge:

Applicants must have extensive knowledge and experience in labour, insurance, risk management, governance, internal and external auditing, anti-fraud and corruption, compliance management and business continuity management, relevant ISO standards, the COSO model, COBIT Framework and Public Sector Risk Management Framework.

Knowledge of public service values, department of public service & administration guidelines on national departments, Compensation Fund business strategies and goals, Compensation Fund regulations, policies and procedures, and Compensation Fund Services.

Knowledge of legislative requirements: Treasury Regulations and Public Finance Management Act.

Skills and attributes:

Strong leadership, governance, oversight, analytical thinking and communication skills.

Courage to challenge answers, ask relevant questions, and offer new perspectives.

Willingness to dedicate time and energy to serve the public interest.

Commitment to encourage openness and transparency.

Healthy scepticism and professional approach.

High level of integrity.

Inquisitiveness and independent judgement.

Duties:

Fulfil oversight responsibilities regarding governance, risk management, internal control, legal and regulatory compliance, external and internal audit, anti-corruption and integrity management, compliance risk management, business continuity management and information and communication technology.

Assist the accounting officer/authority in the effective execution of their responsibilities in terms of risk management.

Regulate and discharge all the responsibilities as contained in the Compensation Fund Risk Committee Terms of Reference.

By virtue of their appointment as chairperson of the Compensation Fund Risk Management Committee, the individual will also serve as a member of both the Compensation Fund Audit Committee and the department of employment & labour National Risk Management Committee.

Applications

Applications, addressed to the Sub-Directorate: Human Resources Planning Practices and Administration, Compensation Fund, must be submitted via email: Jobs-CF1@labour.gov.za

Include the job title and the reference number of the post in the subject line of your email.

All applications must include a “new” Z83 form, fully completed, initialled and signed by the applicant. This form is obtainable from any public service department or online here. A recently updated and comprehensive CV with detailed previous experience is also required.

The Z83 application form and CV must be submitted in a PDF format and as a single file (one document/attachment). A JPEG (picture/snapshot) application will not be accepted.

How to fill in the Z83 form:

All fields of section A, B, C and D must be completed in full.

Section E, F, G: due to the limited space on the form, it is acceptable for applicants to indicate “refer to CV” or “see attached”.

However, the question relating to conditions that prevent re-appointment under Part F must be answered and the declaration signed.

Closing date: June 12 2026 at midnight

Enquiries: Contact Ms K Nkabinde on 076 229 2252

Note:

Failure to comply with the above instructions, including the submission of the requested documents, will result in your application being disqualified.

The department does not accept applications via fax.

Applications received using the incorrect application for employment (“old” Z83 form) and those received late will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to shortlisted candidates only. If you have not been contacted within eight weeks after the closing date of this advert, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Only shortlisted candidates will be required to submit certified copies of qualifications and other related documents on or before the day of their interview following communication from human resources; such qualifications and other related documents will be in line with the requirements of this advert.

Non-RSA citizens/permanent resident holders in possession of foreign qualifications must ensure these are accompanied by an evaluation report issued by the South African Qualifications Authority (only when shortlisted).

All shortlisted candidates shall undertake a pre-entry practical exercise as part of the assessment method to determine their suitability based on the post’s technical and generic requirements.

The requirements for applications for Senior Management Service (SMS) posts include the successful completion of an SMS pre-entry programme (Nyukela) as endorsed by the National School Government (NSG).

Prior to appointment, a candidate should therefore have proof that they have registered for the pre-entry certificate and have completed the course.



The cost for Nyukela is at the applicant’s own expense.



The course is available via the NSG website under the name “Certificate for entry into the SMS”. Click here for the full details.

All shortlisted candidates for SMS posts will be subjected to a technical competency exercise that intends to test relevant technical elements of the job, the logistics of which will be communicated by the department. Following the interview and technical exercise, the selection panel will recommend candidates to attend generic managerial competencies using the mandated department of public service & administration SMS competency assessment tools.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidate for each post will be expected to sign a performance agreement.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointments to the above advertised post.

By responding to this advertisement, you consent to the collection, processing, and storing of your personal information in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act. Your information will be used solely for the purpose of this promotion and will not be shared with third parties without prior consent unless required by law.

This article was sponsored by the department of employment & labour.