Spec-Savers The Bridge marks 33 years of eye care in Gqeberha

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The legacy is built by people: for over three decades, staff have served, grown and stayed committed to Spec-Savers The Bridge in Gqeberha.

In May 1993, the very first Spec-Savers store in South Africa opened its doors at The Bridge at Greenacres in Gqeberha, unknowingly laying the foundation for what would become one of the country’s most trusted eye-care names.

This year, Spec-Savers The Bridge proudly celebrates 33 years of serving its community with passion, professionalism and purpose.

Since opening, the practice has become far more than an optical store. For many families, it has been a familiar part of life’s milestones, from a child’s first pair of glasses to helping grandparents maintain their independence through better vision.

At the centre of that journey has been optometrist Tim Seaman, whose commitment to patient care and professional excellence has helped shape the practice into one of the region’s most respected eye-care destinations.

Over the decades, the store has continued to evolve alongside advancements in optical technology while maintaining a deeply personal approach to care.

We’ve watched families grow over generations, and that trust is something we never take for granted — Tim Seaman, optometrist

“Our patients have become part of our story,” says Seaman. “We’ve watched families grow over generations, and that trust is something we never take for granted.”

Now, that legacy continues with a new generation. Seaman’s daughter, Jess Greyvenstein, joined the practice 10 years ago in 2016, creating a remarkable father-daughter partnership built on shared values, deep care for patients and a passion for eye care.

Beyond eye tests and frames, the practice has played an important role in improving confidence, learning, independence and quality of life within the community.

For Greyvenstein, joining her father in the practice was about more than continuing a family business, it was about continuing a purpose.

“Vision impacts every part of a person’s life,” she says. “To be able to help people every day, alongside my dad, is incredibly meaningful.”

As they celebrate 33 years young, the team at Spec-Savers The Bridge says this milestone is not about looking back, it’s about looking ahead.

With decades of experience behind them and a new generation helping shape the future, one thing clear: they’re only just getting started.

To contact Spec-Savers The Bridge, call 041 363 1357 or email bridge@specstores.co.za. You can also book an eye test online.

This article was sponsored by Spec-Savers.