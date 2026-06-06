DA, ANC want only ‘fit and proper’ MPs on Ramaphosa impeachment committee

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Several MPs may be precluded from serving on the impeachment committee that will lead the inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal. File photo.

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Several MPs may be precluded from serving on the impeachment committee that will lead a section 89 inquiry against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal.

This comes after proposals this week by the DA and the ANC that the rules governing the operations of the impeachment committee should state that only “fit and proper” MPs could serve on the powerful body.

The two parties, the biggest partners in the GNU, made the proposal on Thursday during a meeting of the National Assembly’s subcommittee on rules.

“I do think that the requirement for this committee to serve or function with integrity and a higher ethical standard is important,” said DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis.

“And I would like to extend that requirement to the panel members to clause 13 … so that it reads [that] the impeachment committee consists of [a] number of fit and proper assembly members that the speaker may determine, subject to the provisions of rule 154, provided that all parties in the assembly must be represented, and that would be my only proposal to this document.”

Michalakis was supported by the ANC’s Mikateko Mahlaule.

If there is no clearly defined decision-maker and procedure, the requirement becomes arbitrary and susceptible to political manipulation — Mzwanele Manyi, MK Party

He said the ANC would second the proposal and that there was a case in which the courts had already made a clear definition “of who is fit and proper”.

The MK Party is vehemently opposed to the move and has demanded that parliament should take independent legal advice on the issue before the proposal can be adopted.

The party believes that the proposed “fit and proper” rule is targeted at some of its members on the impeachment committee, such as its parliamentary leader John Hlophe, who was impeached as the judge president of the Western Cape High Court in 2024.

The MK Party’s representative on the rules subcommittee, Mzwanele Manyi, said the DA-ANC proposal would be open to political manipulation.

“This is precisely where the ‘fit and proper’ proposal begins to unravel,” Manyi said. “If the rules subcommittee adopts such a requirement, several difficult constitutional and procedural questions immediately arise: who decides whether an MP is fit and proper? Would it be the speaker? The chief whips? The rules committee? The subcommittee on rules? parliament’s legal services? A court?

“If there is no clearly defined decision-maker and procedure, the requirement becomes arbitrary and susceptible to political manipulation.”

Adv Andrew Breitenbach SC, who advised the rules subcommittee, told the meeting: “I have no comment on the proposal on the insertion of the phrase ‘fit and proper’ before assembly members for two reasons. The first is that I would have to reconsider the judgment in the case that reference has been made to before I could do that. And secondly, assuming it’s permissible, it is something on which a political decision would have to be taken. So, with respect, my request is that, if necessary, the constitutional and legal services [of parliament] should ask for an opinion on that.”

This has placed parliament in a race against time, as the subcommittee must present its proposals on the functioning of the impeachment committee to a full sitting of the rules committee on Tuesday, before they go to the National Assembly for approval on Thursday.

The proposed rules for the impeachment committee include that it appoints a senior counsel as evidence leader, supported by a team of competent lawyers.

In terms of the draft rules currently on the table, the president will be expected to appear before the impeachment committee, along with his legal representative.

His legal team will be allowed to cross-examine witnesses that lead evidence against him, while he will also be interrogated by MPs.