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Ekur­hu­leni’s dodgy R483m pay­outs to XET exposed

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

XET Solu­tions, the com­pany that bank­rolled former Ekur­hu­leni city man­ager Imo­gen Mashazi’s R3.35m private-jet jun­ket to Lon­don, man­aged to extract R483m from the metro through alleged fraud, ghost employ­ees and wildly inflated billing. File photo (Supplied)

A trove of fin­an­cial records — includ­ing pay­ment stat­ist­ics reports and invoice registers — has laid bare how IT ser­vice pro­vider XET Solutions received hundreds of millions of rand from the Ekurhuleni municipality.

The records have been cor­rob­or­ated by senior exec­ut­ives in the muni­cip­al­ity. Among the start­ling rev­el­a­tions are:

● one R4m pay­ment to XET was pro­cessed and released to the com­pany while former city manager Imogen Mashazi was en route to Lon­don on a private jet, paid for by XET Solutions;

● XET is at the heart of an IT rates billing scam in the 2023/2024 fin­an­cial year that cost the muni­cip­al­ity R2bn;

● of the R483m paid to XET, about R18m can­not be linked to any pro­cessed invoices, rais­ing ques­tions whether the full amount is sup­por­ted by legit­im­ate doc­u­ment­a­tion; and

● on June 30 2022 — the last day of the fin­an­cial year — Ekur­hu­leni rushed to settle seven XET invoices worth R48m, five of which were sub­mit­ted only on that day.

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