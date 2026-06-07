A trove of financial records — including payment statistics reports and invoice registers — has laid bare how IT service provider XET Solutions received hundreds of millions of rand from the Ekurhuleni municipality.
The records have been corroborated by senior executives in the municipality. Among the startling revelations are:
● one R4m payment to XET was processed and released to the company while former city manager Imogen Mashazi was en route to London on a private jet, paid for by XET Solutions;
● XET is at the heart of an IT rates billing scam in the 2023/2024 financial year that cost the municipality R2bn;
● of the R483m paid to XET, about R18m cannot be linked to any processed invoices, raising questions whether the full amount is supported by legitimate documentation; and
● on June 30 2022 — the last day of the financial year — Ekurhuleni rushed to settle seven XET invoices worth R48m, five of which were submitted only on that day.
- Read the full story here
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.