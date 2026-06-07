Four dead after gunmen open fire at Eastern Cape home

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Four people were shot dead and two others seriously injured in shooting.

Gqeberha police are investigating a mass murder after four people were killed and two others seriously injured during a shooting incident at a KwaDwesi residence on Saturday night.

Police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana said officers were dispatched to an address in Mti Street at about 8.45pm on Saturday.

“On arrival, first responders discovered three victims, two females and one male. The victims were found inside the house with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads and faces.”

Gantana said the three were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A fourth victim, a woman who was transported to a local hospital in a critical condition, succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Two other women remain in hospital.

“The deceased are three females and one male. Their identities are known to the police but will only be released once the next-of-kin notification process has been completed.”

Gantana said preliminary investigations indicated that four unknown men wearing balaclavas had entered the property and demanded to see one of the deceased victims.

“It is further alleged that the suspects then demanded money from the group before ordering everyone present to open their banking apps on their cellphones.

“The suspects subsequently opened fire on the victims and fled with all of the victims’ cellphones.”

Gantana said crime scene experts collected multiple cartridge casings and a bullet from the scene.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Vuyisile Ncata appealed to the community for calm and assistance.

“We are dealing with ruthless individuals who showed no regard for human life. Our teams are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward,” Ncata said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lt-Col Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or share information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

Herald