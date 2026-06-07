How residents’ Ekurhuleni rates bills were cleared

XET Solutions, the company which raked in more than R400m in questionable payouts from Ekurhuleni municipality, is accused of being at the centre of a billing saga that saw residents’ rates bills cleared.
This led to Ekurhuleni losing revenue estimated at more than R2bn in the 2023/2024 financial year.
The company was already on the metro’s professional services panel and was appointed on a three-year contract to provide enterprise resource planning (ERP) — an integrated IT system used to run and manage core business operations.
Ekurhuleni’s IT infrastructure, including its ERP, is hosted on a platform called Solar, developed by Business Connexion, a Telkom subsidiary.
Upon its ERP appointment, XET was tasked with setting up IT infrastructure capable of remote meter reading, meter data management and billing services for about 13,000 large power users (LPUs) — but it struggled.
A senior Ekurhuleni executive who spoke anonymously said XET’s implementation of the system was so disorganised that in the first three months of the 2023/2024 financial year not a single LPU meter was read.
While XET was scrambling, struggling to grasp even the basics of remote meter reading, its IT billing systems were hacked.
The attackers — working in collusion with insiders — manipulated electricity billing data, slashing to fractions the true amounts owed.
In some cases, they went even further, wiping out debts for rates and taxes altogether to fraudulently secure rates clearance certificates to fast-track the sale of properties.
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