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How residents’ Ekurhuleni rates bills were cleared

Sipho Masondo

Sipho Masondo

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Thanduxolo Jika

Thanduxolo Jika

Investigations Editor

Ekur­hu­leni lost rev­enue estim­ated at more than R2bn in the 2023/2024 fin­an­cial year. Stock image: (Supplied)

XET Solutions, the com­pany which raked in more than R400m in questionable payouts from Ekurhuleni municipality, is accused of being at the centre of a billing saga that saw residents’ rates bills cleared.

This led to Ekur­hu­leni losing rev­enue estim­ated at more than R2bn in the 2023/2024 fin­an­cial year.

The com­pany was already on the metro’s pro­fes­sional ser­vices panel and was appoin­ted on a three-year con­tract to provide enter­prise resource plan­ning (ERP) — an integ­rated IT sys­tem used to run and man­age core busi­ness oper­a­tions.

Ekur­hu­leni’s IT infra­struc­ture, includ­ing its ERP, is hos­ted on a plat­form called Solar, developed by Busi­ness Con­nex­ion, a Telkom sub­si­di­ary.

Upon its ERP appoint­ment, XET was tasked with set­ting up IT infra­struc­ture capable of remote meter read­ing, meter data man­age­ment and billing ser­vices for about 13,000 large power users (LPUs) — but it struggled.

A senior Ekur­hu­leni exec­ut­ive who spoke anonym­ously said XET’s imple­ment­a­tion of the sys­tem was so dis­or­gan­ised that in the first three months of the 2023/2024 fin­an­cial year not a single LPU meter was read.

While XET was scram­bling, strug­gling to grasp even the basics of remote meter read­ing, its IT billing sys­tems were hacked.

The attack­ers — work­ing in col­lu­sion with insiders — manip­u­lated elec­tri­city billing data, slash­ing to frac­tions the true amounts owed.

In some cases, they went even fur­ther, wip­ing out debts for rates and taxes altogether to fraud­u­lently secure rates clear­ance cer­ti­fic­ates to fast-track the sale of prop­er­ties.

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