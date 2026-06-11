IN PICS | Bafana Bafana supporters rally behind the team

Bafana Bafana fans at Pavilion Mall in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu) Passion, pride and plenty of noise: Bafana Bafana supporters at Pavilion Mall in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu) Fans before the World Cup match in Mexico at the Mall of Africa. Picture: (Antonio Muchave ) A family affair: the spirit of soccer. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE ) A proud supporter watches the World Cup match opener between Mexico and South Africa. Picture. (Thapelo Morebudi) Tension: Bafana fans take in the action at Pavilion Mall in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu) Nkota and Huma watch the game in Braamfontein at The Playground. Photo: (Mukovhe Mulidzwi) Bafana Bafana fans show their support during the showdown with Mexico. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu) Bafana Bafana fans in Durban. Photo: (Sandile Ndlovu) Bafana fans create a vibrant atmosphere during the clash with Mexico and South Africa. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi) National pride on display as Bafana Bafana fans back the team, on June 11 2026. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi) Proudly South African: fans show their colours. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi) All sizes united in support of Bafana Bafana. Photo: (Thapelo Morebudi)
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