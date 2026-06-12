UN issues urgent call for calm amid rising tensions over migrants in SA

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The UN country team in South Africa has issued an urgent appeal for calm, calling on leaders at all levels to act responsibly to de-escalate tensions over migrants and restore public trust.

The plea follows a surge in reports of violence, intimidation and criminal acts directed at migrants, refugees and host communities.

The UN expressed deep concern over ongoing incidents, which included loss of life, assaults, property destruction and the proliferation of hate speech.

“The UN notes and commends the clear public statements by President Cyril Ramaphosa and other South African authorities and stakeholders reaffirming that the rule of law must prevail and that no individual or group has the right to take the law into their own hands regardless of nationality as comprehensive solutions are advanced to ensure orderly, dignified, safe and regular migration,” the UN country team said in a statement on Friday.

It said it recognised the genuine concerns expressed by communities regarding the difficult socioeconomic conditions and its impact on social cohesion.

“Addressing these challenges requires inclusive, lawful and practical responses that promote safety and respect for human rights in accordance with domestic and international law,” the UN said.

It expressed condolences for the lives lost and strongly condemned all forms of violence, vigilantism and incitement to hatred, saying they were contrary to national and international human rights standards. It said these must be addressed through the de-escalation of tensions, protection, accountability and respect for the rule of law and effective law enforcement, building on existing social cohesion initiatives and established mechanisms to prevent and address xenophobia,

The UN in South Africa said it continued to support national policy engagement and implementation, service delivery, community based interventions, public communication and the implementation of recommendations from the UN human rights mechanisms, migration and refugee frameworks.

“These efforts also contribute to promoting safe, orderly and regular migration and the implementation of international norms and standards.”

It UN said it was actively engaging with national, provincial and municipal authorities, including law enforcement, oversight and accountability institutions, as well as civil society, community leaders and affected communities.

It said it recognised that strengthening service delivery, including equitable access to health care and education, livelihoods, food security and economic and labour market opportunities, was essential to addressing some of the underlying drivers of social tensions and vulnerability.

“These efforts aim to contribute to reducing tensions, reduce vulnerabilities, strengthening protection for at-risk populations, particularly women and children, and enhance opportunities for both host communities and migrant populations, particularly in rural and peri-urban areas.”

It also supported efforts to strengthen human rights-based approaches to migration governance, including improving documentation and case processing, addressing backlogs in asylum procedures, supporting route-based approaches and cross-border preparedness, and assisting voluntary return of refugees, where appropriate.

“The UN stands ready to further support national, provincial and local efforts to restore calm, protect lives and livelihoods, and promote peaceful and inclusive communities.”

TimesLIVE