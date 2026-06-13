WATCH | Tears, tributes and calls for justice as Gcina Dhladhla is laid to rest

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Mourners and family members during the funeral service of Gcina Dhladhla, 29, from Soweto, who collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg. Picture:

The community of Emdeni in Soweto, family, friends, and colleagues gathered on Saturday morning to bid farewell to Gcina Dhladhla, the Cartrack employee whose death at her workplace has sparked widespread concern and calls for accountability.

As mourners gathered to pay their last respects, many remembered Dhladhla as a kind, respectful and hard-working young woman whose life touched everyone around her.

Her younger brother, Hloni Dhladhla, delivered an emotional tribute, describing his older sibling as more than a sister.

“Gcina was my best sister, and she was more than a sister. Whenever I was not feeling well, she would always cheer me up and make my day better,” he said.

Colleagues who worked closely with Dhladhla said her death had left a huge void in the team.

Simangele DHLADHLA Gcina's mother, during the Funeral service of Gcina Dhladhla, a 29-year-old employee from Soweto, Mndeni, who tragically collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

“Today [Saturday] we want to celebrate Gcina and the life she lived. This is the last time we will be talking about her in this way, so let us make it a lasting farewell.

“We are deeply saddened because we worked with her every day. We never saw her angry or disrespectful. We had a great time with Gcina, but we never knew it would be for such a short time,” one colleague said.

For her uncle, Nhlanhla Zwane, the loss was even more painful because the family had buried Dhladhla’s grandmother just recently.

“A few weeks ago we buried my mother, who was Gcina’s grandmother. A week later, we are burying Gcina.

Funeral service of Gcina Dhladhla, a 29-year-old employee from Soweto, Mndeni, who tragically collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

“It has made me realise that life is unpredictable. Growing up, we thought it was only older people who died, but now even young people are dying. It is very painful because we were still expecting so much from her.”

Zwane called on labour unions and shop stewards to do more to protect workers.

“It is high time that unions and shop stewards stand up for their members. Young people need people they can turn to when they face challenges at work. Unions must fight for workers instead of looking out for themselves,” he said.

Another uncle, Sifiso Dhladhla, called for justice, saying the family are devastated by the circumstances surrounding Gcina’s death.

“We want justice. My niece should not have died in this way. Justice must be served. We have lost someone who was respectful, someone who cared for her mother and her family. We are deeply saddened and we need answers,” he said.

Mourners and family members during the Funeral service of Gcina Dhladhla, a 29-year-old employee from Soweto, Mndeni, who tragically collapsed and died in a washroom at Cartrack's Rosebank head office in Johannesburg. (ANTONIO MUCHAVE )

Dhladhla’s former teacher at Dr BW Vilakazi High School described her death as a painful loss.

“As a teacher, it is heartbreaking when you look forward to seeing your investment mature and suddenly it is cut short. Gcina was my [pupil], and her passing is deeply painful. We expected to see her achieve so much more in life,” she said.

As tributes continued throughout the service, mourners remembered Dhladhla not only for her warm smile and respectful nature, but also for the love and support she gave to those around her.

While the family laid her to rest, their calls for justice remained clear: they want answers and accountability for a death they believe should never have happened.

Sowetan