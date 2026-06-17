Former Nigerian oil minister cleared of all six bribery charges

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Nigeria's former petroleum minister Diezani Alison-Madueke arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, on January 28 2026. Picture:

By Sam Tobin

Former Nigerian oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke was on Wednesday found not guilty by a London jury of six bribery charges after a rare corruption trial of a high-profile former energy official.

Alison-Madueke, minister for petroleum resources between 2010 and 2015 under then-president Goodluck Jonathan, stood trial charged with five counts of accepting bribes and a charge of conspiracy to commit bribery, which she denied.

Prosecutors alleged Alison-Madueke, 65, was given “a life of luxury” in London from oil and gas industry figures seeking lucrative contracts in Nigeria, which has long grappled with mismanagement and corruption.

But the former minister, who was also briefly president of Opec, said she never took any bribes and had no real influence over the awarding of lucrative government contracts.

After a trial in London’s Southwark Crown Court, Alison-Madueke was acquitted of all six charges she faced.

Reuters