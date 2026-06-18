Department defends minister Chikunga after backlash over 1990s skills comments

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Minister in the Presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities Sindisiwe Chikunga.

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The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities has defended minister Sindisiwe Chikunga after a backlash over her recent remarks regarding a historical lack of certain skills among black South Africans in the 1990s.

In a recent interview with the SABC, Chikunga said South Africa lacked black artisans, plumbers and bricklayers in the 1990s.

“I don’t know if we had them in my era. We didn’t have them among the black community,” Chikunga said. “Maybe we had them in the white communities, [but] we didn’t have them in my community, any bricklayers in South Africa, because we were not allowed to do that. We didn’t have the education to give us access to such training.”

This is not real. It can’t be. pic.twitter.com/l5At2dtAAq — Theto Mahlakoana (@ThetoThakane) June 16, 2026

The clip quickly went viral on social media, drawing sharp criticism from users who argued black South Africans did possess the skills during the apartheid era.

After the outcry, the minister’s office released a statement calling the viral clip “misleading” and arguing it failed to capture the full context of her remarks.

“In the interview, minister Chikunga was responding to a discussion on the historical impact of apartheid policies on skills development and economic participation,” the department said.

“Her remarks highlighted how the apartheid system deliberately restricted access to certain professions, trades and skills opportunities for black South Africans, thereby limiting their economic advancement and ability to pursue careers of their choice.”

According to the department, the minister’s intention was to highlight how South Africa’s democratic dispensation has transformed these circumstances.

The department is concerned that the selective use of a short excerpt from the interview removes the historical context that informed the minister’s response and may lead to a misinterpretation of her remarks. — The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities

She said she aimed to highlight that young people today have far more opportunities to acquire skills in any sector, irrespective of race, gender or background.

“The department is concerned that the selective use of a short excerpt from the interview removes the historical context that informed the minister’s response and may lead to a misinterpretation of her remarks.”

During the interview, Chikunga also highlighted government-led initiatives designed to empower the youth, such as the National Youth Development Agency, and called on the private sector to collaborate with the government to tackle youth unemployment.

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of a broader national debate as South Africa’s unemployment rate stands at a staggering 32.7%, fuelling high tensions regarding how immigration impacts the job market.

Her remarks highlighted how the apartheid system deliberately restricted access to certain professions, trades and skills opportunities for black South Africans, thereby limiting their economic advancement and ability to pursue careers of their choice. — The department of women, youth and persons with disabilities

The department reaffirmed its mandate, stating: “Minister Chikunga remains committed to advancing youth development, skills empowerment, economic inclusion and the creation of opportunities that enable young people to realise their full potential. These objectives are consistent with government priorities and the aspirations of a democratic South Africa.”

TimesLIVE