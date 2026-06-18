‘She was a mother to us’: SMU students mourn the passing of vice-chancellor

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The Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU) student community is mourning following the death of its vice-chancellor, Prof Tandi Matsha-Erasmus.

Students say the loss is “personal” and they will remember her not as an academic leader, but as a compassionate parental figure who cared for their well-being.

SMU announced Matsha-Erasmus’ passing on Wednesday evening, describing it as an “immeasurable loss” to the higher education sector.

The cause of death was not disclosed in the statement released by the university.

Speaking on behalf of the student community, treasurer general of the Student Representative Council (SRC), Tshepiso Mashiloane, said the collective grief is felt across the campus.

“Prof Tandi was not only the vice-chancellor, but she was also a parent to most of us. In terms of leadership, she has done a lot for the institution. She has served us with love.”

For many students, Matsha-Erasmus’ defining trait was her down-to-earth nature.

Perseverance Mathebula, a second-year Occupational Therapy student, recalled how approachable Matsha-Erasmus was, even to newcomers at the university.

“She was more than just a vice-chancellor; she was a mother to us. When I first met her, I was a first-year student, she interacted with everyone not even letting on that she’s the vice-chancellor. She interacted with students so naturally, all while keeping this school functional.”

A first-year Dental Surgery student, Kamogelo Lemau, said he felt her impact when he first set foot on the campus.

Lemau, who joined the campus in January, reflected on the fragile nature of life after hearing the news.

Lemau said he did not know her personally, but a single encounter during orientation week left a lasting impression.

“She was very welcoming, and I could really see that she cared about her students. She cared about our education and how we are going to be the future healthcare professionals of South Africa.”

Lemau added that the news has been traumatising, especially because they had hoped to get to know their leader better.

“Hearing praise about her and knowing more about why people praise her would have been the best part of being in SMU.”

Matsha-Erasmus holds a PhD in medical biochemistry and grew up in the Eastern Cape. She studied at the University of Nelson Mandela and the University of Cape Town.

Her career began at Walter Sisulu University, followed by a period at Stellenbosch University between 2004 and 2006. She then spent 15 years at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

Before joining SMU, Matsha-Erasmus was the founding director of the South African Medical Research Council’s cardiometabolic health research unit at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

She was appointed vice-chancellor of SMU in June last year.

TimesLIVE