Flagged oil tankers clear Strait of Hormuz, minister says

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Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, April 29, 2026. REUTERS/Stringer

By Devika Nair and Nidhi Verma

Three Indian-flagged tankers carrying more than 860,000 tonnes of oil and 94 Indian crew members have safely transited the Strait of Hormuz and are en route to India, shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Saturday.

Sonowal posted on X that the Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald had all completed the transit.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz picked up on Friday after the US and Iran signed a ceasefire deal, with Gulf producers preparing to raise exports despite concerns over conditions set by Tehran for using the vital waterway.

Washington and Tehran released the text of an interim agreement signed on Wednesday to end the conflict, though US President Donald Trump warned he could resume attacks and target Iranian officials if commitments are not honoured.

Before the transit of three cargoes, 13 Indian flagged cargoes were stranded in the Strait of Hormuz

“Our ministry is actively co-ordinating with all relevant agencies to guarantee the absolute safety of Bharat’s seafarers and energy lifelines,” Sonowal added.

Reuters