Iconic Market Theatre celebrates 50 years of telling South African stories

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This file photo taken in February shows a man selling brooms walking by the main entrance of the historic Market Theatre in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP PHOTO/GIANLUIGI GUERCIA

For 50 years, the Market Theatre has served as more than just a space where plays were performed. During the apartheid era in South Africa, it became recognised as a symbol of resistance, storytelling and artistic freedom, earning a global reputation as South Africa’s “Theatre of the Struggle”.

It was established by anti-apartheid actors Barney Simon and Mannie Manim in June 1976. It opened its doors the same week as the Soweto Uprising. During the period when racial segregation was dire because of apartheid laws, the theatre became one of the few spaces where black and white artists could perform together for non-racial audiences.

Later over the years, the theatre became internationally acknowledged for producing South Africa’s best local productions like Sophiatown, The Island, Sizwe Banzi is Dead and other productions that told stories of South Africa’s reality during apartheid.

According to Greg Homann, an artistic director at the Market Theatre, reaching the 50-year milestone is meaningful not only for the theatre alone, but also for South Africa’s storytelling.

“Celebrating 50 years is such an important milestone. It’s a significant number that many cultural spaces don’t achieve,” said Homann.

Homann, who has been with the theatre as a director since 2006, said the theatre has helped many South Africans to better understand themselves through telling stories.

“The theatre has always been open entirely to all racial groups, both on stage and off stage. Barney and Mannie held that ground throughout the apartheid era,” he said.

The apartheid era made it difficult for the theatre to operate and that came with many challenges. Frequently the theatre was raided and many artists were arrested, which negatively impacted many productions.

Despite all that the theatre still became popularly known for telling South Africa’s stories during that dark period.

“Our relationship with Johannesburg is twofold. One, telling the stories of living in Joburg, and we continue to do that even today,” said Homann.

“We are also invested in Newtown and what Newtown means,” he added.

Homann added that the theatre played a pivotal role in shaping Newtown as a cultural hub in Johannesburg.

“I think our position in Joburg is that we’ve been a space that has encouraged and contributed in many ways to the growth of Newtown as a cultural space,” he said.

The theatre fought many political battles over the years and to date some challenges remain the same.

Homann shared that the institution is still facing financial constraints which continue to affect it, with little funding from the department of arts and culture, the theatre can only afford to do some of the production work and stay afloat.

Public perception of safety in the area surrounding the theatre is another challenge that’s affecting the theatre.

“People always ask if the location of the theatre is safe, and this challenge goes back to the first days of the theatre,” he said.

One of the most iconic actresses, Janice Honeyman, reflected on how productions played out during the early years of the theatre.

“Because of the political situation, we needed our work to reflect the society we lived in,” said Honeyman

Before joining the Market Theatre, Honeyman explained that actors were only allowed to perform for a certain group of audiences.

“We only played for white audiences, a set group of audiences. But when we moved to the Market Theatre, there was no apartheid at all,” she said.

Actress Vanessa Cooke described the theatre as a place that paved the way for many performers.

“It was special to come to the Market Theatre. It was professional because it could take you places,” said Cooke.

The veteran actresses also remembered very disturbing moments while performing at the theatre during its early days. A train on the railway line just next to the theatre would regularly pass, carrying animals to the abattoir.

Audiences would carry along handkerchiefs to plays because of the strong smell from the train.

“Sometimes the smell of the dead animals was awful,” Honeyman said.

But till this day, Honeyman still believes that the theatre still contributes to unearthing South Africa’s young artists and their development.

“I think the Market Theatre still does a lot for young creatives. They are given chances that they wouldn’t be given in any other management,” she said.

The Market Theatre will host a three-day celebration for its 50th anniversary. The three- day programmes will consist of productions, series of talks and exhibitions aimed at reflecting the institution’s history and legacy and how it evolved over the past five decades.

The celebrations are set to take place from June 19 to 21 in Newtown, Johannesburg.

This story is produced by Our City News, a non- profit newsroom that serves the people of Johannesburg.

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