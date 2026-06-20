New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four of 2nd Test

England pace bowler Jofra Archer took two wickets, but New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second Test at The Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series. New Zealand began the day on 252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval, with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.
- New Zealand centurion Henry Nicholls added only two runs to his overnight 119 as he edged a superb Archer delivery that moved away off a length to Harry Brook at second slip.
- Josh Tongue then removed Tom Blundell for 16, caught behind by wicketkeeper James Rew after a fumble by Joe Root.
- Archer was rewarded with a second wicket of the day when Glenn Phillips, who scored a century in the first innings, drove at a wide delivery and flashed a catch to Jacob Bethell at gully.
- Mitchell and Nathan Smith (30) continued to build the lead with an unbroken 38-run partnership.
Reuters
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