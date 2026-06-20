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New Zealand stretch lead to over 400 against England on day four of 2nd Test

Reuters Agency

Reuters

England's Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer took two wickets on Saturday. Picture: (REUTERS/Ross Setford)

England pace bowler Jofra Archer took two wickets, but New Zealand reached lunch on day four of the second Test at The Oval with a huge 445-run lead as they seek to level the series. New Zealand began the day on 252-3 and moved to 345-6 by the interval, with Daryl Mitchell 66 not out.

  • New Zealand centurion Henry Nicholls added only two runs to his overnight 119 as he edged a superb Archer delivery that moved away off a length to Harry Brook at second slip.
  • Josh Tongue then removed Tom Blundell for 16, caught behind by wicketkeeper James Rew after a fumble by Joe Root.
  • Archer was rewarded with a second wicket of the day when Glenn Phillips, who scored a century in the first innings, drove at a wide delivery and flashed a catch to Jacob Bethell at gully.
  • Mitchell and Nathan Smith (30) continued to build the lead with an unbroken 38-run partnership.

Reuters

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