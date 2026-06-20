Nine people remain in critical condition after fatal UK train crash

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Two passenger trains bound for London collided at about 5.15pm local time (4.15pm GMT) on Friday. Stock image:

Nine people remain in a critical condition after a train crash on Friday near Bedford, about 100km north of London, in which the driver of one of the trains was killed.

Two passenger trains bound for London collided at about 5.15pm local time (4.15pm GMT) on Friday. The driver of one of the trains died at the scene.

Providing an update on those injured in the crash on Saturday, British Transport Police chief constable Lucy D’Orsi said more than 80 people received hospital treatment on Friday night.

“As of this morning [Saturday], 28 remain in hospital, and nine are in a critical condition,” she said.

Investigators were working to establish what caused the accident, D’Orsi added.

A video posted on social media by one of the passengers on Friday showed what appeared to be the damaged front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages remaining upright.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as a “devastating incident” in a post on X.

King Charles’ Buckingham Palace also issued a statement, saying: “His majesty is greatly saddened by the rail crash in Bedford yesterday [Friday] evening and is being kept regularly updated on developments.

“His thoughts and sympathies are with the family of the deceased and with all those injured or affected by such a tragic incident.”

Reuters