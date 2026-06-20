IN PICS | Cape freediver breaks icy record

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Amber Fillary from Cape Town is the world record older for the longest under-ice swim.

Swimming deep beneath Arctic ice in nothing but a swimsuit, with no fins and no oxygen tank, is where Amber Fillary of Cape Town feels most alive.

But becoming the Guinness World Record holder for swimming 105m beneath a solid ice ceiling was a long and bumpy journey that included a near-death attempt and overcoming debilitating addiction.

Her full story has now been captured for the first time in a documentary screening at film festivals around the world.

The relationship between Fillary and documentary producer John Martin stretches back 30 years to when they attended school together in Cape Town and knew each other casually through the same social circles. At the end of 1988 they lost contact. Martin moved to Vancouver, Canada, where he is now based. Fillary, an avid traveller, moved around the world with her late husband.

While living in London, Fillary worked as a lifeguard at an unheated outdoor pool that remained open throughout the year.

Freediver Amber Fillary is the focus of a new documentary about her record-setting swim under solid ice. Picture: John Martin (John Martin)

“A lot of people swam in winter, so that’s how I discovered cold-water swimming. It’s really good for you for a lot of reasons — it improves circulation and is good for mental health. It basically makes you high without drugs,” she said.

That sparked her interest in freediving — exploring under water on a single breath without an oxygen tank. Unlike scuba diving, it relies entirely on lung capacity, relaxation and the body’s natural physiological dive responses.

“But after a couple of bad challenges and perforating both my eardrums, I was told by my doctor that my body is just not built for freediving,” Fillary said.

After her husband died a few years ago, Fillary struggled with grief, eating disorders, addiction, alcohol dependence and attempted suicide. Desperate to find a way to cope, she returned to cold-water swimming and, through her freediving contacts, discovered distance swimming in near-freezing Norwegian waters.

“I didn’t know if I was capable of plunging into such cold water and then being able to hold and control my breath. But it turned out that I could,” she said.

Amber Fillary is the focus of the documentary 'Under the Ice'. Picture: John Martin (John Martin)

It was in the darkness and freezing water that she found focus, peace and healing.

She was so good that she broke the Guinness World Record in 2020, swimming farther beneath the ice than any woman before her. The achievement made international news, and Martin recognised her name when he read about it. He tracked her down on Facebook.

“It was an incredible feat, and I couldn’t believe it was Amber,” Martin said. “I made contact and asked her if anyone had documented her story. She had been in touch with a Norwegian film crew but they pulled out because of funding issues when Covid hit.”

With Fillary’s full co-operation, Martin began filming Under the Ice, a 29-minute documentary chronicling her unsuccessful world record attempt in 2023 and her triumphant return when she swam 105m beneath the ice. The self-funded project has cost him about R400,000, involving extensive international travel and an underwater film crew.

As Martin immersed himself in Fillary’s story, the film he thought he was making fundamentally changed.

Amber Fillary of Cape Town is the Guiness World Record record holder for her 105m swim under ice. Picture: John Martin (John Martin)

“Amber does not talk about the ice the way an athlete talks about a goal,” he said. “She talks about it the way someone talks about the only place they feel safe. The cold water, the darkness, the silence beneath the ice. These were not conditions to be endured, for Amber. It was where she found relief from everything that was trying to destroy her on the surface.”

His first filming trip to Norway in 2023 ended in catastrophe. Fillary had developed a serious leg infection, and doctors warned her not to push herself. But she was nevertheless determined to attempt another world record.

The swim required her to enter the water and follow a straight course beneath the ice. Large holes had been cut into the ice every few metres so she could surface if necessary. But she pushed herself too hard, lost consciousness and had to be rescued by divers. Martin was filming when it happened.

Fillary returned home. The drinking started again. Her depression returned with force, and she struggled to get back on track.

Amber Fillary has now set her sights on breaking her own world record. Picture: John Martin (John Martin)

Months later, she returned to Norway in early 2024 and broke the world record. Martin was there again, and the completed documentary captures the full journey.

Martin’s independent production was made without a broadcaster or sponsor. It is a passion project built around an extraordinary story he believes deserves to be told. He hopes that while the film is on the international documentary festival circuit it will attract the interest of a streaming platform or broadcaster.

Fillary, who is now back living with her parents, hopes Under the Ice will make an impact, allowing her to travel again and eventually break her own world record.

“I’m 54 now, so I have some good years left,” she said. “I reckon I can do 120m, and even further if I swim with a fin. Some people say I’m too skinny, but I am strong.”