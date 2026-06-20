Spain feels the heat, with Madrid World Cup fan zone cancelled

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General view of the Plaza de Colon square in Madrid taken on September 15, 2012 during a demonstration against government austerity measures aimed at slashing the public deficit and avoiding the need for a financial bailout.

By Trevor Stynes

The World Cup has brought plenty of concern over weather conditions during games in the US, Mexico and Canada, but while Spain will play Saudi Arabia in an air-conditioned stadium, a fan zone in Madrid has been cancelled due to the high temperatures forecast.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) turned Plaza de Colon in the capital city into a large meeting point for fans, called Plaza Seleccion, where supporters could watch Spain’s World Cup matches on large screens.

Huge crowds turned out to watch Spain’s disappointing scoreless draw with Cape Verde on Monday but Sunday’s event for the next Group H match will not go ahead, with temperatures of up to 39°C expected.

“For reasons of safety and protection of public health, it has been decided to cancel all the activities planned in the Colon Fan Zone, including the broadcast of the match,” the RFEF said in a statement on Saturday.

“Fans are advised to watch the match from equipped, air-conditioned areas, avoid prolonged exposure to the heat, and follow all instructions from emergency and civil protection services.”

Spanish fans attending the game in Atlanta will have no such worries, with the stadium’s roof closed and air conditioning keeping temperatures down.

Reuters