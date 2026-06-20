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Ubisoft’s co-founder Claude Guillemot dies in plane crash

Reuters Agency

Reuters

The UbiSoft Entertainment logo is seen at the Paris Games Week, a trade fair for video games in Paris, France, in this October 29 2019 file photo. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
Claude Guillemot, who co-founded French video-game publisher Ubisoft with his brothers in 1986, has died. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

By Dominique Vidalon and Leo Marchandon

Claude Guillemot, who co-founded French video-game publisher Ubisoft with his brothers in 1986, has died, the company said on Saturday.

“Ubisoft was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Claude Guillemot, co-founder of the group and chair of Guillemot Corp, in an accident,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. No further statements will be made at this time.” it added.

Guillemot, 69, died on Friday in a plane crash in La Baule, a resort town on France’s Atlantic coast that was scheduled to host an air show this weekend, newspaper Ouest-France reported.

He was one of two people aboard the twin-engine Cessna 421 plane, the newspaper said. Both passengers died in the incident, Ouest-France said.

Guillemot helped transform Ubisoft from a mail-order software business into one of the world’s largest video game companies, before serving as chair of the family’s hardware arm Guillemot Corporation.

He worked largely behind the scenes as the operational backbone of the family’s broader entertainment business, while his brother Yves became the public face of the gaming giant as its long-serving CEO.

Reuters

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