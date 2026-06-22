Windhoek Beer bucks AI-adoption trend

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Windhoek Beer has made a point of sticking to human marketing in its most recent campaign. Picture: Kabelo Mokoena

Story audio is generated using AI

While other brands in different sectors are adopting generative artificial intelligence (AI) in functions such as marketing, Windhoek Beer has made a point of sticking to human marketing in its most recent campaign.

Windhoek Beer recently formalised a “100% Real” pledge across all communications, meaning all consumer-facing content will feature real people, real product and real-world production, including authentic human representation.

This comes at a time when AI is increasingly taking up a larger share of audience exposure in online social media platforms. AI-enabled solutions have been creeping into the production process of marketing value chains.

According to the online platform Kapwing, between 21% and 33% of all video feeds on Google’s video content juggernaut YouTube are categorised as “AI slop”, a term used to describe low-effort, low-quality images, videos and other media that are largely or entirely created by AI.

Keval Ramraj, marketing manager at Windhoek Beer South Africa, said the 100% Real pledge has been embedded in contracts with all creative agencies, production, and content partners, meaning AI-generated or fully synthetic humans and content are not permitted in consumer-facing executions.

“Authenticity has always been at the core of Windhoek. As AI-generated content becomes more prevalent, we wanted to make a clear and intentional statement about what we stand for. Not artificial perfection. Not manufactured humanity. Real stories, real people and real beer.”

In its latest campaign, Windhoek featured James Kumar, a content creator who was born with polydactylism, giving him six-fingered hands. Ramraj said this offered a timely counterpoint to growing concerns about the impact of AI-generated content on consumer trust.

He said the policy does not restrict responsible use of AI in internal processes such as strategy, ideation, planning, optimisation, or production support, provided final outputs comply with the authenticity standard. Heineken Beverages will enforce this across all Windhoek partners.

“This is not a rejection of technology. AI has a role in modern business. But when it comes to how we represent people, culture and our brand to consumers, authenticity matters more than ever.”

According to research conducted by Deloitte in 2023, most early adopters were beginning to tap Gen AI’s potential as a content collaborator at the time.

“While those companies report Gen AI is involved in the development of 46% of content, most say they are focused on using the technology to improve and adapt marketing content rather than generate complex or complete content.”

More than three in four early adopters are significantly concerned about potential brand risks posed by generative AI, including intellectual property and legal jeopardy, cultural sensitivity errors, impersonal experiences and lower creative quality.

According to a separate set of research conducted by IAB in 2025, AI is now part of the marketing toolkit across the board, with more than half of marketers using it for creative content, audience targeting and customer support, and nearly as many applying it to predictive analytics.

“Usage is set to grow. About 58% plan to increase AI for creative generation in the next year, along with expanded use in chatbots, targeting, and forecasting. AI isn’t only a trend, it’s quickly becoming core to how marketing is done.”

A survey conducted by SAS in 2024 found 75% of marketers are using the technology, 25% plan to do so in the next two years, and 63% use it daily or more often, compared to 29% in IT departments.

Business Times