WATCH | No fuel, no repairs: Joburg’s cash woes ground JRA fleet

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Discovery Insurance, in partnership with Dial-Direct Insurance and Johannesburg Road Agency (JRA), repair potholes in Johannesburg roads. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Financial Mail.

Johannesburg Roads Agency’s fleet has been grounded because the city does not have the funds to refuel its trucks, according to MMC for transport Kenny Kunene.

He said the fleet was grounded on Monday and will remain non-operational until further notice, meaning services such as pothole patching, traffic light maintenance, bridge maintenance and responses to road emergencies will be halted.

The revelation comes a day after Kunene and his team visited a site beneath the M2 bridge where they identified illegal excavation activities damaging the bridge’s support structures and compromising the safety of thousands of daily commuters.

Illegal excavation under the M2 bridge at corner Usher and Shelby Roads in Joburg. The city says the activity damages infrastructure and threatens the bridge's support structures, compromising the safety of thousands of daily commuters.

Video: @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/Lc2Wareklh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) June 23, 2026

Kunene said he was deeply concerned about the city’s financial position, warning that the crisis had now moved from financial statements to the streets of Johannesburg.

“The financial and liquidity challenges facing the City of Johannesburg have moved from balancing books to the daily reality on our streets.

“This directly compromises the City of Johannesburg’s ability to execute routine and emergency road infrastructure maintenance across the city’s network,” he said.

“Because the JRA fleet cannot operate, field teams are effectively grounded.”

He added that the temporary grounding of the JRA fleet creates an immediate disruption to essential services that ensure commuter safety and smooth traffic flow.

“Without fuel, our dedicated JRA teams cannot reach the potholes that need fixing or the broken traffic signals that keep our economy moving.

“This isn’t just an administrative hurdle, but a direct threat to the safety of our commuters, the integrity of our economy, and the daily lives of Johannesburg residents,” he said.

Kunene said they are urgently engaging with the city’s finance department’s executive leadership, “as the current status quo is entirely unsustainable”.

“In the interim, motorists are requested to exercise caution on the roads, anticipate longer than usual delays at affected intersections, and prepare for significant backlogs in infrastructure turnaround times.”