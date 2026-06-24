Amalacosta hit maker on a dream-come-true tour

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The "Malacosta" hit maker has been on a tour since the beginning of June in Tanzania and will wrap it up in Lesotho in July.

Amalacosta hit maker Njabulo Maseko, known by his stage name Angeke Babuye MC, is expanding his growth and footprint across South Africa through his Mzansi-to-Europe tour which commenced on June 13 and ends on July 25.

“What inspired the tour was the drive and passion to reach more targets and ensure people get to familiarise themselves with Angeke Babuye MC, and the main objective is to get exposure and put my name out there," said Njabulo.

He explained that the tour means so much to his career because it shows that it is growing and it feels good to represent South Africa, because not many people get such an opportunity.

Angeke Babuye MC was born and raised in Springs, Kwa-Thema, where his love for entertainment began through lead singing in church, which he says shaped his voice, timing and stage presence.

He began his entertainment journey as an MC back in 2022 and has since focused on doing live performances.

Njabulo explained to TshisaLIVE that it is important for South African artists to expand into the international market because they get to reach a bigger audience.

The 2026 Metro FM award Nominee Njabulo has collaborated with South African music producer DJ Maphorisa, Mluusician, Ricky Lenora, Vulela Maweekend and Mark Khoza on his viral dance challenge track Malacosta and has also collaborated with leading amapiano vocalists Uncle Waffles and Focalistic with standout songs such as Asambe Baby that was released in 2025.

Njabulo explained that his collaboration with leading amapiano artists helped him build his brand and that he had learnt from established artists he has collaborated with and applied those lessons on stage.

“They contributed so much, because they made me believe I can make it work, and positively have a big impact in the industry with the style I brought when making music,” said Njabulo.

TshisaLIVE