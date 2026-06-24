Home affairs issues a public notice on blocked IDs

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Do you have a blocked ID? Visit your nearest department of home affairs office immediately to ensure your records are regularised.

The department of home affairs hereby notifies the public of its intention to investigate whether any identity (ID) number, document or card against which a marker has been placed before November 2022, and which to date remains blocked, correctly reflects the particulars of the person to whom it was assigned.

This notice is issued in accordance with Section 3 of the Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Act number 3 of 2000), which mandates procedurally fair administrative action for all affected persons.

The ID numbers, documents or cards in question were blocked under Section 19 of the Identification Act (Act number 68 of 1997) without due notice.

These cases include, but are not limited to, records classified as duplicates, and documents relating to illegal immigrants and citizens of Namibia, formerly South West Africa.

The department may consider unblocking the ID numbers, documents or cards of the affected individuals, however, may cancel them, in the event of a finding that they:

Were issued to individuals who do not qualify for inclusion in the National Population Register.

Contain incorrect personal particulars.

Were obtained through fraud, false statements or incorrect information.

Were forged, altered, stolen or unlawfully manipulated.

Call for representations

If your ID number, document or card is currently blocked, you must take action now to prevent its possible permanent cancellation.

All those affected are invited to visit any home affairs office in person to provide the department with written and oral representations explaining why their ID numbers, documents or cards, which correctly reflect their particulars as the persons to whom they were assigned, should not have been blocked and therefore should not be cancelled.

Supporting documents

When visiting a home affairs office, bring the following supporting documentation (where applicable) to assist in resolving your status:

Original birth certificate or handwritten birth certificate.

Original clinic card or confirmation of birth.

Copy of hospital register or proof of birth.

Parents’ ID documents or reference books, or death certificates.

Primary school extract and a copy of the school register.

House permit or a letter from the Tribal Authority.

Affidavit from parents or informant and copy of the informant’s ID document.

Any other document that proves your identity or legal status.

Deadline

You have until July 10 2026 to submit your representations in person at any department of home affairs office, together with all relevant supporting documentation.

Failure to do so will result in the department proceeding with the cancellation of your ID number, document or card without further notice.

This article was sponsored by the department of home affairs.