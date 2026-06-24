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KuGompo City braces for anti-illegal immigration protest after Igbo king unrest

Plans are in place to ‘observe’ the demonstration, says senior police official

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Mandilakhe Kwababana

Reporter

Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Brian Mchunu is in hot water over recent comments. File photo.
Controversial activist Ngizwe Mchunu will lead an anti-illegal-immigration protest in KuGompo City on Wednesday. Picture: (Ziphozonke Lushaba)

Police in KuGompo City are on high alert in anticipation of a planned March and March protest on Wednesday morning.

This is the second similar protest after widespread outrage erupted in the city in March when the organisation took to the streets after the reported coronation of a Nigerian national as the local Igbo king.

March and March, together with other groups and traditional leaders, took to the streets to condemn the event they said was a direct dig at local traditional authority.

The protests led to property damage, targeted looting of foreign-owned shops and clashes with police.

This forced the closure of foreign-owned shops in parts across the city.

In the early hours on Wednesday, controversial anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu took to social media to announce the movement had arrived in KuGompo City and will hold a “peaceful” demonstration.

Mchunu made the announcement in a video taken at Fleet Street in Quigney.

The march is expected to start in Southernwood Park at 9am.

A senior police official said plans were in place to “observe” the demonstration.

“We know about it because it has been circulating. We will be on the ground monitoring and observing, but people have the right to protest so we won’t stand in their way. Our teams will be there,” said the official.

This comes a few days after acting police minister Firoz Cachalia warned the June 30 shutdown could cost millions in taxpayer money used to deploy security measures.

This is a developing story.

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