REGISTER | Capitec BizTalk: Build a business that thrives in any economy

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Titled 'Resilient Businesses: Thriving Through Economic Cycles', the BizTalk event on July 9 will feature Capitec CEO Graham Lee (left), with financial influencer Koshiek Karan serving as emcee.

Across South Africa, business owners are building in an environment where conditions can change quickly.

It takes more than a good product and a steady customer base to stay on track. Resilient businesses are the ones that plan for the bumps, stay close to the numbers, and make decisions with clarity rather than hope.

That’s why Capitec has launched BizTalk, a business-focused platform that brings together entrepreneurs, industry voices and financial experts for practical conversations about building sustainable businesses.

Hosted in partnership with the Sowetan and Arena Events, BizTalk is built around a series of monthly hybrid events designed to give business owners useful insights they can apply immediately.

The first BizTalk event takes place on July 9 in Cape Town. Titled Resilient businesses: Thriving through economic cycles, it focuses on what helps businesses stay standing when conditions tighten, and importantly how to position for growth when things lift again.

At its heart is a simple truth: resilient businesses survive downturns because they know how to manage cash flow, risk and financial buffers.

What makes this event valuable is the opportunity to hear directly from leaders who have navigated changing economic conditions first-hand.

Capitec CEO Graham Lee will share insights from one of South Africa’s most notable growth stories. From its early years as a challenger brand to becoming one of the country’s largest banks, Capitec has adapted through multiple economic cycles, evolving customer needs and periods of uncertainty.

He will unpack how the business has maintained focus, managed risk and responded to market shifts, while continuing to grow in both favourable and challenging conditions.

Lee’s perspective offers practical lessons for business owners looking to build resilient organisations that can adapt and grow over time.

Attendees will also hear from Gelato Mania, a family-owned South African business that has built a loyal customer base while navigating the realities of growth.

Its story highlights the discipline required to balance long-term ambition with day-to-day operations, manage costs and respond to changing customer behaviour.

Through Gelato Mania’s experience, business owners will gain practical, real-world insights into what resilience looks like and how strong fundamentals can help a business endure and succeed over time.

This matters because economic cycles are normal, but panic is optional. When money gets tight, the difference between businesses that cope and businesses that close often comes down to fundamentals:

Do you know what is coming in, what is going out, and what has to be paid first?

Do you have a plan for late payments, surprise costs, or a drop in demand?

Do you have breathing room, even if it is just a modest buffer, to avoid making rushed decisions under pressure?

In practical terms, resilience is built through habits. It is keeping a clear view of cash flow, not only on a monthly basis, but on a daily or weekly one too.

It is understanding the risk in your own context, from customer concentration to supplier dependence, and putting simple protections in place.

It is separating business and personal money, building a buffer over time, and knowing which levers you can pull to protect your business should conditions change.

The Capitec BizTalk Resilient businesses: Thriving through economic cycles event is designed to support businesses with real-world tools and straight-talking insights.

Aligned to the idea of “Bank on Better”, it also connects to Capitec’s growing focus on business banking offerings. This includes its recently launched business centres aimed at helping business owners manage day-to-day banking needs more confidently as they grow.

Attend online or in person: register now

Event details

Date: July 9 2026

July 9 2026 Venue: Online or in person in Cape Town

Online or in person in Cape Town Time: 6pm to 8pm online, or 5pm to 8pm in person

Click here to register via the Arena Events website and secure your virtual or physical seat for this insightful event.

Visit the Capitec BizTalk hub for strategy-focused articles to help you grow your business, stay updated on upcoming events, and discover how to connect with the BizTalk community on WhatsApp.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.