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WATCH | Limpopo man, brothers-in-law denied bail in R10m insurance murder scam

Court cites risk to witnesses in denying bail to alleged syndicate members

Sontaga Letshelele

Sontaga Letshelele

Freelance journalist

Johannes and Thomas Shokane, along with twins William and Robert Shokane, David Kutumela, Damaris Selepe, Benedictor Mataba, and Martha Iris Ruiters appear in court for a R10-million insurance-for-murder scheme case. The Shokane brothers and Kutumela have been denied bail, while Selepe, Mataba, and Ruiters were granted bail set at R10,000 each. Picture: Sontaga Letshelele. (Sontaga Letshelele)

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The Polokwane magistrate’s court has denied bail to the husband and brothers of a former policewoman believed to be the mastermind behind a R10m insurance for murder scam over fears that they may endanger witnesses.

Rachel Kutumela, who has been fired from her police job at Senwabarwana police station, allegedly came up with the plan that saw the murders of relatives, including her disabled brother-in-law.

She was later arrested and denied bail last year together with her sister and daughter. Their trial will start in October.

Her husband David Kutumela, Johannes Shokane, Thomas Shokane, William Shokane and Robert Shokane were also arrested alongside Damaris Selepe, Benedictor Mataba, and Martha Iris Ruiters.

On Friday, magistrate Mpho Hadebe granted Selepe, Mataba and Ruiters R10,000 bail each, but denied it to David Kutumela and his brothers-in-law.

Hadebe said the Shokane brothers and David Kutumela are not good candidates to be released on bail, as they operated as a syndicate in furthering their motive.

“The deceased suffered gruesome deaths and faced cruelty. The degree of violence used on the deceased cannot go unnoticed, it brings moral degeneration and a total disregard for life. Their release will cause a public outcry, and that poses a serious risk to society,“ he said.

“It is without a doubt that the accused are aware of the witnesses, as they had access to a list of the witnesses as provided to them by the state. As such, there is a likelihood that the accused will endanger the lives of witnesses since they also operate as a syndicate.”

Sowetan

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