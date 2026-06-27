A-LISTERS | A cinematic nod to an icon, finished off with ‘Ujelly nocustard’

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Actresses Natasha Thahane, Abigail Kubheka and Sthandiwe Kgoroge during the premiere of Dear Sis Dolly held at Hyde Park Picture: Masi Losi

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She’s been the trusted voice of reason, a sounding block for relationship and career advice, and in many ways our moral compass.

And now the nation’s best-known agony aunt, Sis Dolly, is set to see her name in lights with the arrival of a new comedy drama opening on local screens next Friday.

Dear Sis Dolly, directed by Twiggy Matiwana, had its premiere on Tuesday at the Nu-Metro theatre in Hyde Park, and the night proved to be a warm and fuzzy walk down memory lane.

One of the first on the red carpet was Liz Khumalo, who penned the advice column for more than 20 years, even while rising up the ranks to become Drum’s first woman editor-in-chief.

Former Drum editor Liz Khumalo at the premiere of 'Dear Sis Dolly'. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

“You know how age is. You are looking forward to your sunset, but when something like this happens you feel so honoured. Just the thought that what we produced in the past is still recognised today,” says Liz, who was flanked by her children and grandchildren all eager to watch the movie.

In her heyday, the respected editor and columnist would receive 500 letters a week from readers, and she didn’t shirk away from topics such as sex which, at the time, wasn’t discussed openly in the black community.

The movie’s lead, Didintle Khunou, says the role of Khethiwe, a young psychologist vying to take on the role of writing the column, was a full circle moment because she was an avid Sis Dolly reader.

Didintle Khunou plays the lead character in 'Dear Sis Dolly'. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

“I always loved what she said about authenticity and being true to yourself,” said the actress, wearing a traffic-stopping creation by Lindo Mnguni.

Meanwhile, Natasha Thahane, whose suit was a study in modern power dressing, said she relished the chance of sinking her teeth into her “a mean girl” character.

Others among the all-star local cast included S’thandiwe Kgoroge, Brighton Ngoma and entertainment legend Abigail Kubeka who, despite needing the support of a walking cane, turned up in sparkly heels.

“These are very flat,” pointed out the 86-year-old actress and performer, lifting her foot to reveal a wedge rather than the stiletto heels she’s fond of.

Who else turned up?

Tshepi and Peter Vundla enjoyed the movie premiere. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Tshepi Vundla (supporting her advertising guru father Peter Vundla, Dear Sis Dolly’s executive producer), actresses Tsholo Mashishi and Kgomotso Christopher, and Zam and Nkhensani Nkosi (whose distinctive Drum T-shirts through her Stoned Cherrie label were a seminal Y2K moment in local fashion).

Actress Tsholo Mashishi at Hyde Park. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Actors Kgomotso Christopher and Kenneth Nkosi during the premiere of 'Dear Sis Dolly' in Hyde Park. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

Zam and Nkhensani Nkosi at the premiere of 'Dear Sis Dolly'. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

While Sis Dolly offered readers food for thought, Mmabatho Molefe considered food an integral part of cultural memory.

This week the award-winning KZN-born chef invited a select group of local gastronomes for a preview of her new culinary offering, Umcimbi.

Award-winning chef Mmabatho Molefe creates a dessert during a pop-up culinary experience at Nook restaurant in Sandton. Picture: Masi Losi (MASI LOSI)

And what makes this pop-up residency even more tantalising is that it takes place in a speakeasy, aptly named Nook, hidden behind a mirrored door at a swish Sandton restaurant.

Arriving at Solo restaurant, we were led through the disguised entrance and into a dimly lit, intimate bar for a seated sensory experience over six courses.

“The menu represents all the aspects of umcimbi — the ups and downs, whether it a gathering for a funeral or Christmas, for appeasing the ancestors or thanking the ancestors,” explained the talented chef.

First up, an appetiser of ox liver served with monkey gland sauce and roasted onion vierge, or crumbed chicken gizzards with masala mayo and lumpfish roe followed by two starters: a cold one called Ulimi noshatini (corned beef tongue with tomato puree, amasi, habanero jellies, crispy onions and tomato water) and a warm dish, Igwinya nopholoni (chicken ballotine served with picked onions, chicken skin furikake, vetkoek and a white cheddar espuma I would gladly lap up every day).

I am not a big fan of game meat, so I won’t say much about the cured duck breast main although the vegetable breyani and carrot raita which accompanied it were outstanding. As for dessert (which I snuck into the kitchen to watch Mmabatho prepare by hand): the mixed berry swish roll with vanilla custard, berry jelly, white chocolate cremeux and blueberry cheesecake titled Ujelly nocustard is the sort of treat that satisfies a craving without a heavy sugar rush.