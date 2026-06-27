AfriForum fights Joburg’s R107 water levy in court

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The matter was heard in the Johannesburg high court this week. Stock photo.

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Johannesburg’s controversial new water levy is under attack, with AfriForum accusing the metro of failing to justify a 65.6% increase and refusing to disclose the calculations and methodology underpinning the charge.

The civil rights organisation has launched a high court review application challenging the city’s “water demand management levy”, arguing that the tariff increase may be unlawful, irrational and inconsistent with the legislative framework governing municipal tariffs.

The matter was heard in the Johannesburg high court this week but only on the issue of urgency after AfriForum sought to halt implementation of the levy before the city’s new budget takes effect on July 1.

AfriForum’s environmental adviser and spokesperson on the matter, Charl Marais de Vaal, said the court ultimately found that residents would not suffer irreparable harm if the matter proceeded in the ordinary course, meaning the legality of the levy itself remains unresolved.

At the centre of the dispute is Johannesburg’s newly approved water demand management levy, which will see residential consumers charged a fixed monthly amount of R107.74 irrespective of consumption.

In its founding affidavit, AfriForum argues the levy is unlawful because the city has failed to explain why the tariff needed to increase so dramatically.

“It says the increase is necessary to fund infrastructure maintenance and ensure financial sustainability, but it has never disclosed how the figure was calculated or how the additional revenue relates to the costs it claims to recover,” said Marais de Vaal. “Without that information, neither the public nor a court can determine whether the increase is rational.”

The public must be given enough information to understand what is being proposed before a decision is taken — Charl Marais de Vaal, AfriForum’s environmental adviser and spokesperson

Court papers show that AfriForum repeatedly requested the methodology, financial modelling and supporting documentation underpinning the increase during the city’s budgeting process.

However, the organisation alleges the metro refused to provide the information and instead directed it to use the Promotion of Access to Information Act process despite the budget approval timeline.

“This also undermined meaningful public participation. There are also substantive legal concerns,” said Marais de Vaal.

“The levy is inconsistent with the metro’s own tariff policy and water services bylaws, as well as the department of water & sanitation’s revised norms and standards relating to tariffs for water services.

“The case also raises an important constitutional question about whether this is, in substance, a lawful tariff or an unauthorised municipal levy.”

Marais de Vaal said the issue was not whether municipalities should generate revenue but whether Johannesburg had followed lawful processes in imposing the increase.

“There is no real dispute that the levy is intended to generate revenue,” he said. “The metro itself says it is necessary to recover infrastructure costs and improve the financial sustainability of water services, while the city’s financial difficulties are well documented.

“The issue is whether this particular levy, and this particular 65.6% increase, were imposed lawfully.”

Marais de Vaal took aim at the city’s public participation process, arguing that residents were effectively asked to comment on the increase without being provided the information necessary to understand it.

“Meaningful public participation requires more than holding meetings and inviting comments,” he said. “The public must be given enough information to understand what is being proposed before a decision is taken.”

He added that the levy would also disproportionately affect financially strained households.

“Unlike normal water tariffs, consumers cannot reduce this charge by conserving water, which is one of the reasons we believe calling it a ‘water demand management levy’ is misleading.”