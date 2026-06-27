Bus exodus gathers pace as ‘deadline’ looms

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Amira Farah, a naturalised South African who is anxious as June 30 inches closer is seen talking to Sunday Times and is in agreement that people with no proper documentation should respect the reules of this country and do the right thing, while she edges her fellow Somalian community to stay away and not open their stors on the 30 June. Picture: Thapelo Morebudi

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Long-distance bus depots in downtown Johannesburg were hives of activity yesterday as foreign nationals began their long trips home ahead of Tuesday’s “deadline” for illegal immigrants to leave South Africa.

“We normally only see so many passengers in December and just before the Easter long weekend,” said a Zimbabwean who works at one of the cross-border bus depots in Johannesburg. “This weekend has been unusually busy.”

Passengers, many of them young men carrying large amounts of luggage, boarded buses bound for destinations including Harare, Bulawayo and Chipinge.

At each of the three bus terminals visited by the Sunday Times, marked police vehicles were stationed outside, maintaining a visible security presence.

Fernando Zitha from Mozambique, an auto electrician in Orlando East, Soweto, says he is not scared of the xenophobes – his problem is foot-dragging at home affairs. Picture. Thapelo Morebudi (Thapelo Morebudi)

“In Tembisa, locals were knocking on people’s rooms, reminding them that June 30 was around the corner. Nobody from Zimbabwe in the township feels safe,” the bus depot worker said.

He said many Zimbabweans feared that police could struggle to maintain law and order if thousands of protesters took to the streets.

But not all foreign nationals are fleeing.

Amira Farah, 33, a naturalised South African citizen of Somali descent, is staying put. She has called South Africa home since she was a child.

But her memories of the 2008 xenophobic attacks, in which at least 162 people died and thousands were displaced, continue to shape her fears.

“I was young in 2008, but I remember everything and that people were burnt alive,” she said.

She said it was very easy for protests to descend into chaos. “Shops can be looted and people can get hurt.” Farah, a mother of five, owns a clothing shop in the city. She said she will not open her business on Tuesday and will stay home out of concern for her family’s safety.

People who are protesting don’t know who you are or what documentation you have. They just see someone they think is an illegal foreigner — Somli-born Amira Farah, 33

“I am already a South African. My business is registered and the government knows me because I have all the documentation,” she said. “But people who are protesting don’t know who you are or what documentation you have. They just see someone they think is an illegal foreigner.”

Farah was five when her family fled Somalia after the outbreak of civil war in 1991. After spending time in the Middle East, her parents sought asylum in South Africa, where her father opened a clothing store in Mpumalanga. Locals affectionately nicknamed him “Mahlangu”.

She attended a private boarding school near Siyabuswa, where she learnt several local languages, including Afrikaans, before moving to Johannesburg in search of better economic opportunities.

Farah fears heightened anti-immigrant sentiment, fuelled in part by misinformation circulating on social media, could place documented immigrants and even South African citizens of foreign descent at risk.

“People have the right to protest, but I’m praying that it remains peaceful,” she said.

Mozambican Fernando Zitha is also not going anywhere. Instead, he says he is determined to push through “systematic delays” by the department of home affairs as he fights to build a better life for his two children back home in Maputo.

Zitha, 35, an auto electrician who has been living in Orlando, Soweto, for nearly two decades, says his biggest concern is not anti-immigration rhetoric or threats against foreign nationals, but the uncertainty surrounding his long-pending residence application. He told the Sunday Times he has been trying for more than 10 years to cut through the red tape.

Zitha says he is not intimidated by the threats against foreigners because he has contributed positively to South Africa through honest work. “I am not a criminal. I work every day and help people fix their cars. This is the only life I know.”

He arrived in South Africa as a 16-year-old with his father, who mentored him in the auto-electrical trade after they settled in Orlando.

“He taught me until I was able to work on my own and start my own business. I have been doing this for more than 12 years, and it is my only form of income,” he said.

Zitha does repairs all over Soweto and in surrounding areas. Although he has built a loyal customer base, he says the lack of proper documentation prevents him from growing his business.

“The problem is that I can’t register the business or even have a bank account because my permit is not finalised,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty around his immigration status, Zitha insists he does not consider himself an illegal immigrant because his Mozambican passport remains valid and he has continuously attempted to regularise his stay in South Africa.

“I intend to stay in South Africa and hopefully my documents get processed so I can bring my children here,” he said. “They are struggling in Maputo because the economy that side is very bad. There is nothing.”

He says he has never experienced hostility in Orlando despite growing anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of the country.

Zitha says his story reflects the experiences of many foreign nationals who have spent years trying to navigate South Africa’s immigration system while trying to survive through legal, skilled work.