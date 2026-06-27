E-commerce sites pull baby car seats

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E-commerce platforms Takealot and Bob Shop this week removed four brands of baby car seats from their websites following questions by the Sunday Times about their safety compliance.

The enquiries followed concerns by Wheel Well, an NGO for infant and toddler road safety, that the items had been illegally imported and were in violation of South Africa’s safety regulations.

Wheel Well’s Peggie Mars said complaints about the specific seats date back at least two years, when she first reported the products to the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications (NRCS).

The state-owned entity tasked with overseeing the legal importation of goods and issuing regulated products with letters of authority (LoA), said it investigated Mars’s complaints, and that that some of the seats flagged were found to be in possession of LoA documentation, while those without were removed.

But Mars disputes this claim, saying there is no way any of the seats could have complied with United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) safety standard that the NRCS subscribes to.

She said one of the seats removed by Takealot had failed several basic checks, including not having a base as advertised on the company’s website and not displaying UNECE specifications for installation. Mars added that advertising the seat as front-facing also constituted a clear violation of the National Road Traffic Act.

Wheel Well’s Peggie Mars. (Wheel Well)

“The law clearly states that infants and toddlers have to be transported in a rear-facing position,” she said.

Mars also claims that although she has approached various websites with her concerns, “they get very defensive and drown me in paperwork”.

But her principal issue is with the NRCS, which she says is failing in its gatekeeping function.

In 2019, during a presentation at the Joburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she publicly challenged the regulator’s then CEO Edward Mamadise, after he spoke about the importance of the NRCS policing LoA requirements.

Mars attended the presentation with a stack of correspondence, saying it proved that the NRCS was avoiding Wheel Well’s concerns about a consistent pattern of unsafe baby seats flooding South Africa’s e-commerce market.

She added that the problem is specific to online retail, as physical store checks by the NGO have not revealed any violations.

Mars said the absence of UNECE coding details on baby seats advertised online should not be allowed, and that “the NRCS should have a dynamic portal listing homologated items”.

The baby car seats that were withdrawn from Takealot's website this week. (Takealot)

She said the current list was last updated in July 2022, and that the NRCS was clearly not keeping pace with the rate at which importers are seeking LoA documentation to meet online demand for affordable, immediately available products.

This view was supported by Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors, during an imports presentation in May to the Institute for Customs and Freight Forwarding.

Asked about LoA applications and approval, he said: “The NRCS is utterly dysfunctional. You can’t get permits out of them; it’s broken.”

If you’re placing expense and expediency above the health and safety of your child, you have a problem. — Garry Marshall, CEO of the Southern African Express Parcel Association

Garry Marshall, CEO of the Southern African Express Parcel Association, said e-commerce sites find themselves in a position where they must meet consumer demand for product availability at a certain price point.

He argued that consumers should use the information available online to properly check products.

“If you’re placing expense and expediency above the health and safety of your child, you have a problem,” Marshall said.

He said the first point of responsibility lies with importers, who should comply with the laws of the country, and that this should be properly policed by the NRCS.

Mars claims a “regulatory blind spot” has been created by unscrupulous importers supplying e-commerce entities, whose inventory integrity is not what it should be.

“When a non-compliant listing is flagged and deactivated, rogue sellers routinely circumvent the system by generating a new URL, subtly changing product descriptions or registering under a different generic storefront overnight.

“This is a very serious issue. How are parents supposed to know what they’re buying when there isn’t enough information available online? We cannot protect South African children on our roads with a regulatory framework designed for a pre-digital era.”

Mpumi Mavi of Takealot’s public relations agency Weber Shandwick said the safety of the site’s customers was “of paramount importance and we take allegations of non-compliant products seriously”.

“Takealot’s compliance team engaged with the relevant sellers to obtain the required NRCS letters of authority for the products in question. The product listings have been deactivated pending the outcome of the investigation, and the associated seller accounts are under active review in line with Takealot’s marketplace seller agreement.

“Takealot operates a marketplace on which sellers are contractually required to warrant, at the point of listing, that all products comply with applicable South African legislation — including NRCS compulsory specifications. Where a seller is found to be in breach of these obligations, Takealot removes the relevant listings and takes appropriate action.”

Damon Knox-Whitehead, operations manager for Bob Shop, said the platform “takes user safety and regulatory compliance seriously. Upon being notified of these listings, our team took immediate action and the listings in question have already been removed from our platform.

“We have a dedicated team that monitors our platform to identify non-compliant items. While the primary responsibility for keeping the marketplace secure rests with us, we also provide reporting tools on every listing so that the public can flag items for immediate review.

“We are grateful for feedback that helps us maintain the high standards of our platform and remain fully committed to ensuring a safe, trusted experience for all shoppers.”

NRCS spokesperson Mirriam Moswaane said the entity did not rely solely on complaints but had undertaken proactive market surveillance initiatives targeting online platforms.

Through these initiatives, more than 100 companies offering regulated automotive products online were identified, over 60 entities were successfully traced and inspected, and action was taken against those found contravening the requirements of the compulsory specification.

“Furthermore, the regulator continues to strengthen its engagement with e-commerce platform providers to educate them about requirements and to halt the sale of regulated products without valid LoA,” she said.