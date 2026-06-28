Immigration marches not a Zulu campaign, says king

The anti-immigrant marches set to take place on June 30 are not a Zulu campaign despite attempts to ethnicise the issue, a spokesperson for Zulu monarch King Misuzulu kaZwelithini said.
Prince Thulani Zulu sought to ease tensions, making it clear that the Zulu monarch had neither called for nor endorsed the marches.
“The king has nothing to do with the march. He has not given any instruction to the people,” Zulu said.
The king fully supports the constitutional right of citizens to protest but would never condone violence or attacks on any individual.
Zulu also criticised what he described as attempts to ethnicise the immigration issue by portraying it as a Zulu campaign. “We are concerned that people have turned the focus to the Zulu nation as if this is a march of the Zulu nation. This is a national crisis.”
Zulu said the royal household had met a government ministerial delegation and remained willing to engage human rights organisations if necessary.
However, he said, there was no reason to expect violence because previous marches had been peaceful.
ANC KwaZulu-Natal convener Mike Mabuyakhulu echoed the call for restraint. He warned that protesters wearing traditional attire and directing insults at people speaking other South African languages risked turning a national issue into an ethnic one.
“We must not behave in such a way that we bring a traditional element into the issue.”
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