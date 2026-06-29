IN PICS | Buses transport Malawians to safety amid rising tensions

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The operation is intended to ensure the wellbeing of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest. Picture:

The eThekwini municipality says there has been a big push to move undocumented Malawians out of the Durban drive-in site as repatriation efforts continue.

The relocation is part of efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi.

Buses transported the group under security escort as concerns grew about their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. The operation is intended to ensure the wellbeing of those awaiting repatriation while reducing the risk of them being caught up in protest-related unrest.

Malawians wait to leave South Africa amid growing concerns about anti-immigration violence. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo before planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Buses transported the Malawians under security escort as concerns grew about their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawians wait to board buses to return to their home country. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Buses transported Malawians from Durban under security escort as the June 30 deadline loomed larger. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Law enforcement officers conducted an operation on Point Road in Durban, where several migrants were arrested for allegedly operating businesses without the required legal documentation. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo before planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. They will later make their way home to Malawi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

A police officer intercepts a Malawian man who tried to sneak out from a temporary shelter in Durban, where they are being relocated to Limpopo before planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawians wait their turn to be relocated to Limpopo before planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo before planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Malawians who had been accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban are being relocated to Limpopo before planned marches and protests against illegal immigration scheduled for Tuesday. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

A June 30 deadline has been set by anti-immigrant organisations for illegal foreigners to leave the country. Some Malawians, fearing violence amid the protests, have made the decision to leave South Africa. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Compliance and immigration enforcement efforts aimed at ensuring businesses and foreigners operating in the Point area adhere to South African immigration and business regulations. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

The relocation is part of ongoing efforts by authorities and humanitarian partners to facilitate the safe movement and eventual voluntary repatriation of the group to Malawi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Buses transported the group under security escort as concerns grew about their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Exhausted people await their turn to catch a bus from Durban. Buses transported the Malawians under security escort as concerns grew about their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Buses transported the Malawians under security escort as concerns grew about their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Law enforcement officers conducted an operation on Point Road in Durban, where several migrants were arrested for allegedly operating businesses without the required legal documentation. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Buses transported the Malawians under security escort as concerns grew about their safety amid heightened tensions surrounding the planned demonstrations. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

Long lines of people waiting to catch buses from Durban to Limpopo, before being repatriated to Malawi. Picture: (Sandile Ndlovu)

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