POLL | How are you processing Bafana Bafana’s last-minute heartbreak?

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Aubrey Modiba of Bafana Bafana react with disappointment after their 2026 Fifa World Cup 2026 last 32 defeat against Canada at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

After battling valiantly on the world stage, Bafana Bafana’s historic run at the 2026 Fifa World Cup came to a crushing emotional end last night with a devastating 92nd-minute goal from Canada to settle their last 32 clash.

Coach Hugo Broos and the squad defied the odds, captured the nation’s imagination and proved South African football belongs at the highest level by reaching the country’s first knockout stage.

However, conceding in the dying moments of the last 32 match in Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to the co-hosts at Los Angeles Stadium, when more history of reaching a World Cup last 16 was so close, was a bitter pill to swallow.

Today, Mzansi is waking up to a collective football hangover, torn between the immense pride of how far we came and the agony of how it ended.

We want to know where your head is at.

TimesLIVE