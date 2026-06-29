WATCH LIVE | NatJoints briefing on June 30 protests

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The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) is briefing the media ahead of Tuesday’s anti-immigration marches.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane last week issued a warning against lawlessness during demonstrations targeting undocumented foreign nationals..

She emphasised that the enforcement of South Africa’s immigration laws is the responsibility of the state and urged the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Expected protest hotspots on June 30: