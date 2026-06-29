News

WATCH LIVE | NatJoints briefing on June 30 protests

NatJoints briefs the media on security and policing ahead of Tuesday’s demonstrations

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJoints) is briefing the media ahead of Tuesday’s anti-immigration marches.

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane last week issued a warning against lawlessness during demonstrations targeting undocumented foreign nationals..

She emphasised that the enforcement of South Africa’s immigration laws is the responsibility of the state and urged the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Expected protest hotspots on June 30:

March and March hotspots (Karen Moolman)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

LIVE BLOG | Hours to go before planned anti-illegal immigrant ‘shutdown’

2

Santaco calls for commuter safety, taxis to operate as normal amid June 30 protests

3

Modiba urges Broos to stay for Bafana’s Afcon mission

4

ANC calls for probe into Steenhuisen’s allegations against top DA leaders

5

‘Nobody saw it coming’: eThekwini details challenges of running a migrant transit camp

Related Articles