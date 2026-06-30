Ramaphosa meets anti-illegal immigration leaders before protests

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Foreign nationals were accommodated at a temporary shelter in Durban ahead of Tuesday's protests.

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with the leaders of the anti-illegal immigration group Insizwa Nobunsiza on Monday, urging them to ensure planned protests remain peaceful.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Business Day that Ramaphosa met with Insizwa Nobunsiza leaders Ngizwe Mchunu and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Mass demonstrations expected against undocumented foreign nationals

“The president emphasised to both of them that the right to protest is coupled with the responsibility to observe the law and to protest peacefully,” Magwenya said in a statement.

“The government is addressing the issue of migration and remains the sole authority responsible for the enforcement of migration laws,” Magwenya said.

The meeting came ahead of demonstrations, with groups calling for tougher action against undocumented immigration, expected in several parts of the country.

Government has repeatedly acknowledged concerns around illegal immigration while warning protests must remain within the bounds of the law and that acts of violence, intimidation and vigilantism will not be tolerated.