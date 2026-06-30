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WATCH LIVE | 2026 June 30 Protests against undocumented immigration

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The South African Police Service says it has fully mobilised its resources to maintain public safety and respond rapidly to any security incidents.

Speaking ahead of the planned demonstration on Tuesday against illegal immigrants, deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said over the past 24 hours, the country has remained stable.

“We are now in the full implementation phase of our operational plan. Our operations have been divided into pre-, during- and post-operational implementation phases.

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